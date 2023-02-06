ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH

HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds

The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Developing crime scene on quiet street in Riviera Beach

(RIVIERA BEACH)– The sound of a police helicopter and lights on police cars startled residents of a small street in Riviera Beach Wednesday morning. Palm Beach police set up a crime scene at a house on Lake Shore Drive, and residents of the neighborhood witnessed stretchers carrying body bags from the house to ambulances.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

