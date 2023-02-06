Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
cw34.com
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
WPBF News 25
Two arrested in Jupiter after employee gave unlicensed cosmetic injections, police say
JUPITER, Fla. — A business owner and employee face felony charges after investigators with the department of health say the employee was giving Botox and fillers injections without a license. The arrests of the owner and an employee at Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter were the results of an...
wflx.com
Increase in construction thefts, burglaries likely to raise cost of building
The cost of building projects is likely going up even more as construction site thefts and burglaries become more and more common on the Treasure Coast. Port St. Lucie police responded Monday morning to a burglary at a construction site located off Southeast Becker Road, the third on the Treasure Coast in less than a week.
wflx.com
'Suspicious incident' leads police to elderly couple's Riviera Beach home
A police investigation was underway inside an elderly couple's home Wednesday in Riviera Beach. Crime scene investigators were at the home on East 24th Street for most of the day. Riviera Beach police said a concerned citizen called 911 about a "suspicious incident" regarding an elderly couple. Neighbors said a...
cbs12.com
Fire Photos: Firefighters combat RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie had firefighters working quickly to combat the inferno. The St. Lucie Fire District was able to capture the moment firefighters battled the smoke and flames. Fire officials said at around 1:49 p.m. on...
cw34.com
'It was all me:' Home health aide accused of conning 90-year-old woman out of $90K
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for defrauding her elderly patient out of more than $90,000, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO). Willine Pierre, 42, was detained on Nov. 28, 2022, and was charged with four counts, which...
WPBF News 25
Royal Palm Beach man arrested, accused of abusing, neglecting, kidnapping elderly couple
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man faces a long list of charges, accused of neglecting and abusing two elderly people he was supposed to be caring for. Christopher Gisonni is charged with neglect of an elderly person, kidnapping, and elderly abuse, along with other crimes.
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit
Luciana Jean Louis, 36, of Fort Pierce, was arrested after nearly hitting two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a traffic stop on Interstate 95, then she refused to pull over.
TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH
HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
2 killed in crash with Brightline train
Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
850wftl.com
Developing crime scene on quiet street in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH)– The sound of a police helicopter and lights on police cars startled residents of a small street in Riviera Beach Wednesday morning. Palm Beach police set up a crime scene at a house on Lake Shore Drive, and residents of the neighborhood witnessed stretchers carrying body bags from the house to ambulances.
WPBF News 25
Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
wflx.com
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship. "We’re seeing about probably about 20 to 30 calls a day from people wanting to surrender [their pets]...
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
cw34.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County during the weekend were those of Gary Levin.
Comments / 0