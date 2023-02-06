Read full article on original website
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Blais excited to be back with the Blues
That's the text Sammy Blais got from Robert Thomas on Thursday afternoon while he was shopping for a new dress shirt at a New York City shopping mall. Until then, Blais had not seen any of the trade rumors that were swirling online, but a quick look at Twitter told him he might be headed back to St. Louis.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Tie Game Late, But Fall in OT to Blackhawks
Keller notches a goal and two assists along with 300th career point. Nick Bjugstad registered the equalizer late in the third period, but Chicago's Caleb Jones was the overtime hero to secure the 4-3 win for the Blackhawks over the Coyotes on Friday night. Clayton Keller factored into all three...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
Recap: Gibson's Franchise-Record Night Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Penguins
John Gibson made a franchise-record 53 saves but the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss snapped Anaheim's five-game point streak and dropped the club to 18-29-6 on the season. Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and John Klingberg scored for Anaheim. McTavish,...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Flyers 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - James Van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner as the Philadelphia Flyers picked up the 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers on Thursday night. Both goaltenders were phenomenal on the evening, with Stuart Skinner turning away 35 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime opposite Carter Hart, who stopped 34 of 35 Oilers attempts.
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Brodin out for Wild against Stars
Kane, Toews miss practice for Blackhawks; Barkov game-time decision for Panthers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonas Brodin will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, BSN, BSWI, SN) because of a lower-body injury.
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Feb. 10
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 49 - Rafael Harvey-Pinard 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman. 32...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
