Northview clinches hockey title with 6 straight league wins

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 2 days ago

The Northview Wildcats won six straight league games to clinch the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division title outright.

Northview defeated St. Francis de Sales 3-2 on Friday night to earn at least a share and then sealed up the title outright with a 7-0 shutout of Anthony Wayne on Saturday night.

The Wildcats finished with a 10-1-1 record in the NHC Red for 21 points. St. Francis (9-3-0, 18 points) is currently in second place and St. John's Jesuit is in third (7-2-2, 16 points). St. John's has one more league game remaining against Anthony Wayne (0-10-0) on Saturday and could tie St. Francis for second place.

“It’s a great accomplishment and one of the team goals, for sure,” Northview coach Steve Elliott said.

The Wildcats were able to clinch the title on senior night. Elliott said it was an emotional evening as the family of forward Aiden Carter, a 17-year-old who took his own life in August , also was in attendance.

“The players were really happy and to have it happen on senior night and with the opportunity to honor Aiden and have his family in attendance made it a really special night,” Elliott said.

Northview was tabbed the preseason favorites, earning five of seven first-place votes. The Wildcats last won the NHC Red title in 2019-20 and before that in 2011-12.

St. Francis had won two straight league titles.

Northview (19-8-3) is ranked No. 4 in the latest state poll by myhockeyrankings.com . St. Francis is ranked No. 9 in the state poll, while St. John’s is 11th.

The Sylvania Regional tournament draw will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. All 10 teams in the northwest Ohio region (formerly district) will be seeded by the coaches.

The regional tournament begins on Feb. 15 with six teams earning a bye. The quarterfinals will be held on Feb. 17 and 18.

The state semifinals will be held on March 11 and the state title game will be held on March 12 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

“We will shift our focus to the next goal, and that is to leave it all on the ice during these upcoming state playoffs,” Elliott said.

In the NHC White Division, Lake’s club team clinched a second consecutive title outright.

Lake (7-0-0) has one more league game remaining, but the club clinched the title with a 13-4 win over Southview on Friday. Lake went 8-0-0 last year and 7-1-1 in 2020-21.

