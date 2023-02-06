ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaSrX_0keRSxYt00

A fight erupted near the jet bridge at the Philadelphia International Airport between a mother and daughter and Spirit Airlines staff after they were told their carry-on luggage was too large to bring on the plane.

Parts of the encounter were captured on video.

The footage begins with a pair of travelers, a mother and daughter, swiping at Spirit Airlines gate agents near the entrance to the terminal’s jet bridge, which connects the airport to the waiting airplanes.

The pair was leaving Philadelphia for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the scuffle broke out.

The younger traveler grabbed the dreadlocks of one of the Spirit Airlines staffers, prompting another staff to slap her on the back of the head yell for her to "get off."

She eventually let go, after which the Spirit Airlines staffer punched her several times in the face, even as the girl was being restrained by others.

The woman’s mother, who somehow lost her shirt and shoes in the fight, continued to battle with the gate staff. A bystander could be heard in the background of the video asking "where the f*** is security?"

A little boy — who may be a part of the same family fighting with airline employees — then began hitting a Spirit Airlines employee before running off in tears and collapsing to the floor.

The fight appeared to be calming before the mother rushed to the gate kiosk and grabbed a keyboard. She was retrained and punched by another staffer.

By the end of the fight the only injury sustained was a cut near the eye of a 24-year-old woman involved in the fight, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said they’ve spoken to all involved but have not made any arrests resulting from the fight.

A passenger who witnessed the fight told The Daily Mail they were shocked at "how violent" the fight got and "how long it went on for."

The passenger said they were unsure who escalated the fight, but turned after hearing screams and saw the fight already had started.

The scuffle resulted in the flight being delayed for an hour but ultimately continued to Florida without further incident.

The Philadelphia police described its understanding of the event in a statement.

"On Monday, 30 January, 2023, at approximately 7:29 P.M. police received information that several passengers were pulling apart a 24-year-old female complainant and a 17-year-old female along with her 39-year-old mother during an argument over additional baggage fees," a statement said. "At this time, the 17 year old female attempted to access Jetway and was halted by the 24-year-old complainant when she was punched/hair pulled by the 17-year-old female being assisted by her 39-year-old mother."

The statement goes on to say that a "24-year-old female sustained a minor eyelid laceration" and that "all participants were advised by police in reference to private criminal complaint documentation."

Comments / 33

nope
2d ago

The really disgusting part was when the CHILD with them is hysterically crying for his mommy, and then runs over to join in the beat down. It’s learned at home folks….

Reply(2)
23
My Name is Zeul
2d ago

And they’ll claim they were the Victims!! Maybe instead of taking Selfies all day long you can Google carry on baggage requirements!! No it’s easier to start throwing blows when you get denied in Public!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
14
JustRelax
2d ago

there are so many ways of getting information on what can and cannot carry on the airplane there's no excuse.

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport

Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
MIAMI, FL
travelnoire.com

Unruly "Karen" Wishes Death On Passengers While Being Booted From Spirit Flight

An unnamed woman dubbed “Karen” got a little too spirited on a Spirit Airlines flight, resulting in her being removed by officials. The incident was recorded and posted to TikTok by user yutaka021. The caption reads, “Karen says, ‘I hope y’all crash and die!’ on #spiritairlines and pilot goes after her. And now there’s a four hour delay!”
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag

After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway

A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’

An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
The Independent

Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.The video has, so far, received over three million views.In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”The woman being...
Tyla

Woman praised after refusing to switch plane seats with teenage boy

A dilemma travellers face is whether they should switch seats with another passenger on a plane so they can be near their parents. Usually the person looking for a switch is quite young, which leads to the question – how old is too old to make a switcheroo. A...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy