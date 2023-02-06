Read full article on original website
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
MoonPies vs. Whoopie Pies: What’s the Difference?
Having grown up in Maine, I’ve been familiar with Whoopie Pies treats for pretty much my whole life. I had never heard of a ‘MoonPie’ until my mom owned a bakery and people would come in and call the Whoopie Pies ‘MoonPies’. I figured it...
Mainers Tell Us Their Favorite 30 Local Beers to Enjoy During the Super Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to have a few cool ones to enjoy during football?. Well, this is the weekend for it, because we have finally reached the biggest game there is, the Super Bowl. As we all know by now, the Super Bowl is much...
Remember When ‘Selfie Kid’ Represented Maine During the Super Bowl?
I remember when I was watching the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show when Justin Timberlake performed. He went into the stands and something magical happened that we all witnessed. And when I say, "all" I mean millions of spectators. But even more magical, our beautiful state of Maine was featured...
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
News Center Maine’s Morning Report is Having Way Too Much Fun
Local TV news has changed a lot over the past decade and if you ask me, it's a change for the better. News is a serious business and the serious stories get treated as such, but the news has lightened up over the years, especially in the mornings. News Center...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
A Shark Froze on a Massachusetts Beach Over the Freezing Cold Weekend
I have never seen this in my life. Now, many people have said the past weekend was the coldest they had ever experienced. People who have lived in the area for 50+ years have said that they had never experienced cold and wind chill like we did the first weekend of February.
This Zoo In Massachusetts Has Animals That You May Have Never Seen In Person Before
Let’s go to the zoo! Sure, you can see more common animals like lions and tigers, and bears, and at Southwick’s Zoo, you may get to see those and a whole lot more. Perhaps, even, a few animals you have never seen in person before. Let’s take a look at this zoo in Massachusetts that the whole family will love.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning song mirrors story of Massachusetts heart transplant recipient
Millions of Americans suffer from heart failure, many of them needing a life-saving transplant. Singer Bonnie Raitt chronicled this heartwrenching situation in her song, "Just Like That," which won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. In the song about a fictional mother whose son donates a heart, Raitt sings, "it was your son's heart that saved me, and a life you gave us both."
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Folks, I want you to look at this face and try and explain to me why Chip doesn't have a home. He looks like the jolliest fella on the street. He is going to make a family so much more wholesome.
This Viral Picture of a Mainer’s Car is Definitely Maine on So Many Levels
I love Maine for so many reasons, but honestly, one of my favorite reasons is all the vanity plates. Mainly because most plates are absolute fire. Legit some of the funniest things I've ever seen. Even after Maine lawmakers started cleaning up a lot of the plates that have f-bombs...
All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
There’s A Treehouse In Massachusetts Where You Can Spend The Night
Have you ever dreamt of spending the night in a treehouse? Treehouses are enchanting structures up in the treetops that will make anyone feel like a kid again. There’s one treehouse in Massachusetts that’s tucked away in the town of Truro and you will absolutely love it! Let’s take a look.
