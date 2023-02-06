From Camila Cabello to Anitta: Breakdown on how to get the stars’ 2023 Grammy look according to their hairstylists

Although the 2023 Grammy’s celebrates music, the red carpet is a big night staple. Before the show, celebrities parade and pose for the cameras to show their head-to-toe looks.

Hair experts spend hours creating unique styles for the big event, and now they want you to recreate them with the exact products and techniques.

Find below a breakdown of how to get the stars’ look according to their hairstylists.

Camila Cabello’s textured hair Dimitris Giannetos of L’oreal Paris created a textured look for the Cuban American singer and actress. “Camila is wearing a beautiful dress from PatBO, so we wanted to keep the hair very modern and effortless with lots of texture and a rock n roll twist!” the expert explains. The breakdown: “Prep hair with L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray for heat protection and added bounce, body, and shine. Start by drying the hair with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition to help protect the hair from static. Pop in tape-in extensions from Great Lengths in 3 different shades to create some dimension and contrast. Create a bend in the hair with the Dyson Corrale straightener and spray each section with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray for hold and added texture. Finish the style with more L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray for a strong hold that doesn’t leave the hair sticky or heavy.

Anitta’s sleek hair Celebrity Hairstylist and OGX Brand Ambassador Jesus Guerrero ’s sleek look for Anitta’s first Grammy Awards, was inspired by her retro gown. “We took inspiration from her dress – a stunning 2003 Versace couture gown. We did our take on the actual runway look, making it a little bit more glam for the red carpet but still sleek,” Guerrero said. The breakdown: “We prepped all the extensions with OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner. Then I prepped her hair using OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray. It’s a personal favorite, and I used a generous amount to ensure the hair was protected and had maximum shine. It also simplifies the styling process and helps cut my blow-drying time. Once the hair was dry, we gave a deep side part and used OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil Spray as a protectant before the flat iron. I sprayed from about mid-hair shaft to ends, then flat ironed her hair and the extensions. This helped give us that glossy, gorgeous effect. I tucked one side behind the ear and finished the look off with some hairspray and the OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum to calm flyaways and add extra shine and hydration for the night.”

Samara Joy’s sculptural updo Maui Moisture Ambassador and Celebrity Hairstylist Alexander Armand worked with Grammy winner Samara Joy for her sculptural updo. “I wanted to create a braided structural shape that played off the draped straps of her performance look while adding enough edge to match her red-carpet look!” the expert said. The breakdown: “My go-to product to create this look was the Maui Moisture Frizz-Free Shea Butter Elongating Gel. I first used it in my hands to pull back the hair and create a sleek ponytail base. From there, I created a braided structure shape that played off the draping of the performance dress. Once the look was secure, I went back in with the Elongating Gel to smooth any flyaways and perfect the hairline for a sleek and shiny finish.”

Lizzo’s romantic hairstyle Shelby Swain styled Lizzo’a hair for the red carpet using Sebastian Professional. “Creating this look for Lizzo’s red carpet look was a love affair! Lizzo’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown. I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty!” the expert revealed. The breakdown: “I began the look with the foundation of well-prepared, cleansed, and nourished tresses. I used the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil line to shampoo, condition, and infuse nutrients with the Dark Oil. This preparation was the perfect foundation to create movement while maintaining luster. After applying the Dark Oil, I began the process of creating perfectly sculpted body waves using the Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte, followed by straightening with the Harry Josh pro tool 1 1/2 inch straightener. I used heat and product to create a free-flowing shape and added definition using the Harry Josh pro tools wand curler. I placed the sweet finishing curl and completed the look with Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray for a moldable finish and added a touch of Shaper Plus hairspray to protect and add hold with humidity protection while utilizing the Harry Josh Needle nose flat iron to give Lizzo a fierce, fiery look! The three heroes of the night were the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil, which completely nourished the hair. The Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte helped set the hair and allow for the wet look you would not generally expect from a thermal style. The last but never least important product was the Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray; the spray allows for perfect hold coupled with versatility and flexibility. Shaper hairspray is a Godsend, a workhorse of perfection!”

Bebe Rexha’s Grammys Blowout Best Dance Song nominee Bebe Rexha kicked off the night, embracing the viral Barbiecore trend in her plunging pink gown and Farrah Fawcett -inspired blowout. Celebrity hairstylist Cesar Delon Ramirez exclusively used UNITE Hair to get the look. “The Iconic styles of the ’70s inspired Bebe Rexha’s glam for the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet,” says Cesar. “Jerry Hall, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith have always been a huge influence in my work. I wanted the hair to give a gorgeous, retro blonde bombshell and compliment the vintage silhouette.” The Breakdown: “To start, I applied UNITE’s BLOW&SET Lotion on our damp Wildform Wig hair to set and hold the shape.” This heat-activated styling lotion is designed to lift, hold, and sculpt any hairstyle or texture, plus it provides UV and thermal protection. I dried and smoothed out each section using a small ceramic round brush. Once dry, I sprayed UNITE’s weightless and translucent TEXTURIZA Spray on the root area for volume and grip. Using a 1.5” marcel iron, I curled and over-directed each section forward, then clipped it to cool and set. After installing Bebe’s wig, I then brushed each section out and sprayed it with UNITE’s flake-free and brushable Lé:Play Hairspray for an all-day hold that is soft and bouncy with a satin finish.”