ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

From Camila Cabello to Anitta: Breakdown on how to get the stars’ 2023 Grammy look according to their hairstylists

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7eH0_0keRSV2f00

Although the 2023 Grammy’s celebrates music, the red carpet is a big night staple. Before the show, celebrities parade and pose for the cameras to show their head-to-toe looks.

Hair experts spend hours creating unique styles for the big event, and now they want you to recreate them with the exact products and techniques.

Find below a breakdown of how to get the stars’ look according to their hairstylists.

RELATED:

Fashion moments at the Grammys: From Beyoncé and Adele to Jennifer Lopez and Anitta

Cardi B honored Paco Rabanne with her futuristic look at the Grammys: See Pics

Bad Bunny 2023 Grammy presentation: Key elements of the cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIkg2_0keRSV2f00

Camila Cabello’s textured hair

Dimitris Giannetos of L’oreal Paris created a textured look for the Cuban American singer and actress. “Camila is wearing a beautiful dress from PatBO, so we wanted to keep the hair very modern and effortless with lots of texture and a rock n roll twist!” the expert explains.

The breakdown:

  1. “Prep hair with L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray for heat protection and added bounce, body, and shine. Start by drying the hair with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition to help protect the hair from static.
  2. Pop in tape-in extensions from Great Lengths in 3 different shades to create some dimension and contrast.
  3. Create a bend in the hair with the Dyson Corrale straightener and spray each section with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray for hold and added texture.
  4. Finish the style with more L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray for a strong hold that doesn’t leave the hair sticky or heavy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA4wD_0keRSV2f00

Anitta’s sleek hair

Celebrity Hairstylist and OGX Brand Ambassador Jesus Guerrero ’s sleek look for Anitta’s first Grammy Awards, was inspired by her retro gown. “We took inspiration from her dress – a stunning 2003 Versace couture gown. We did our take on the actual runway look, making it a little bit more glam for the red carpet but still sleek,” Guerrero said.

The breakdown:

  1. “We prepped all the extensions with OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner. Then I prepped her hair using OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray. It’s a personal favorite, and I used a generous amount to ensure the hair was protected and had maximum shine.
  2. It also simplifies the styling process and helps cut my blow-drying time. Once the hair was dry, we gave a deep side part and used OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil Spray as a protectant before the flat iron.
  3. I sprayed from about mid-hair shaft to ends, then flat ironed her hair and the extensions. This helped give us that glossy, gorgeous effect.
  4. I tucked one side behind the ear and finished the look off with some hairspray and the OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum to calm flyaways and add extra shine and hydration for the night.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL2lq_0keRSV2f00

Samara Joy’s sculptural updo

Maui Moisture Ambassador and Celebrity Hairstylist Alexander Armand worked with Grammy winner Samara Joy for her sculptural updo. “I wanted to create a braided structural shape that played off the draped straps of her performance look while adding enough edge to match her red-carpet look!” the expert said.

The breakdown:

  1. “My go-to product to create this look was the Maui Moisture Frizz-Free Shea Butter Elongating Gel. I first used it in my hands to pull back the hair and create a sleek ponytail base.
  2. From there, I created a braided structure shape that played off the draping of the performance dress.
  3. Once the look was secure, I went back in with the Elongating Gel to smooth any flyaways and perfect the hairline for a sleek and shiny finish.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jktcB_0keRSV2f00

Lizzo’s romantic hairstyle

Shelby Swain styled Lizzo’a hair for the red carpet using Sebastian Professional. “Creating this look for Lizzo’s red carpet look was a love affair! Lizzo’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown. I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty!” the expert revealed.

The breakdown:

  1. “I began the look with the foundation of well-prepared, cleansed, and nourished tresses. I used the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil line to shampoo, condition, and infuse nutrients with the Dark Oil. This preparation was the perfect foundation to create movement while maintaining luster.
  2. After applying the Dark Oil, I began the process of creating perfectly sculpted body waves using the Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte, followed by straightening with the Harry Josh pro tool 1 1/2 inch straightener.
  3. I used heat and product to create a free-flowing shape and added definition using the Harry Josh pro tools wand curler. I placed the sweet finishing curl and completed the look with Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray for a moldable finish and added a touch of Shaper Plus hairspray to protect and add hold with humidity protection while utilizing the Harry Josh Needle nose flat iron to give Lizzo a fierce, fiery look!

The three heroes of the night were the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil, which completely nourished the hair. The Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte helped set the hair and allow for the wet look you would not generally expect from a thermal style. The last but never least important product was the Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray; the spray allows for perfect hold coupled with versatility and flexibility. Shaper hairspray is a Godsend, a workhorse of perfection!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l4EL_0keRSV2f00

Bebe Rexha’s Grammys Blowout

Best Dance Song nominee Bebe Rexha kicked off the night, embracing the viral Barbiecore trend in her plunging pink gown and Farrah Fawcett -inspired blowout. Celebrity hairstylist Cesar Delon Ramirez exclusively used UNITE Hair to get the look. “The Iconic styles of the ’70s inspired Bebe Rexha’s glam for the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet,” says Cesar. “Jerry Hall, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith have always been a huge influence in my work. I wanted the hair to give a gorgeous, retro blonde bombshell and compliment the vintage silhouette.”

The Breakdown:

  1. “To start, I applied UNITE’s BLOW&SET Lotion on our damp Wildform Wig hair to set and hold the shape.” This heat-activated styling lotion is designed to lift, hold, and sculpt any hairstyle or texture, plus it provides UV and thermal protection.
  2. I dried and smoothed out each section using a small ceramic round brush. Once dry, I sprayed UNITE’s weightless and translucent TEXTURIZA Spray on the root area for volume and grip.
  3. Using a 1.5” marcel iron, I curled and over-directed each section forward, then clipped it to cool and set.
  4. After installing Bebe’s wig, I then brushed each section out and sprayed it with UNITE’s flake-free and brushable Lé:Play Hairspray for an all-day hold that is soft and bouncy with a satin finish.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anlBv_0keRSV2f00

Kacey Musgraves’ Updo

We can’t help but have major butterflies for Kacey Musgraves‘ Barbiecore moment to kick off her first red carpet appearance and Grammys performance since winning Best Album of the Year 2019.

Celebrity hairstylist Giovanni Delgado exclusively used UNITE Hair to get Kacey’s polished updo. “My main inspiration was sculptor Brancusi and the soft twists and curves that are found in his work,” says Giovanni. “The gorgeously bold Valentino look called for some modern restraint from the hair. We decided to elegantly sculpt the hair up as to compliment the drama of the look.”

The Breakdown:

  1. “Starting with 7SECONDS Detangler, mist mid-shaft to ends of hair, brush through, then apply 7SECONDS Blowout Crème from roots to ends. Both of these products work beautifully to bring gorgeous shine and manageability to the hair, plus incredible softness and thermal protection.
  2. Using the T3 Micro AFAR blow dryer and T3 VOLUME 2.5 round brush, section hair and blow dry from roots to ends. The T3 AFAR dryer is equipped with six heat and speed combinations to ensure your hair dries FAST while ensuring your tresses stay healthy and glossy.
  3. Add subtle movement with a 1.5” T3 Wand. This will make the ends of the twists more flattering and will also give the hair supreme shine.
  4. Put your hair in a mid or low ponytail, depending on your preference, and apply UNITE U Oil – we are trying to get as much shine as we can! Begin twisting and pinning hair with strong tension. Don’t think too much about it; let the twists happen organically.
  5. Finish the style with a bit of UNITE’s 3-in-1 adjustable strength GO365 Hairspray for optimum hold. Et Voilà!”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
WWD

Rita Ora Sparkles in Silver on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Rita Ora appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble. The singer wore a cropped silver sequin mock neck top with a matching silver sequin miniskirt with asymmetrical fabric detail from David Koma. She coordinated the look with black strappy open-toe stiletto sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings and her emerald wedding ring from her husband, director Taika Waititi, which she finally unveiled on the program.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and...
Footwear News

Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

How Bad Bunny broke 64 years of Grammy history this year

Bad Bunny has won 2 Grammys in the past, so he’s not a newcomer to the Grammy Awards. Still, this year, he broke records when “Un Verano Sin Ti” was nominated for best album of the year, breaking 64 years of Grammy history and becoming the first...
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit

As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
DoYouRemember?

Fans Were Divided Over Shania Twain’s Wild Grammys Outfit

Shania Twain wore a very unique outfit for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year. While some fans loved the look, others seemed to hate it and made fun of it. She wore a black and white polka dot suit that was designed by Harris Reed. The outfit came with a matching oversized hat and a bright red wig.
Page Six

Adele shines in red ruffles at Grammys 2023 after skipping red carpet

Adele is ravishing in ruffles. The “Easy on Me” singer, 34, might have skipped the Grammys 2023 red carpet, but she made a stunning style statement in a burgundy velvet gown as she graced the audience tonight — and even got to meet one of her favorite celebs in the process. Fans got their first glimpse at Adele’s custom Louis Vuitton look at the beginning of the show when host Trevor Noah mentioned that he was surprised to hear that the one person the singer would love to meet was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Wearing the elegant dress with a banded waist...
People

Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look

While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th Grammy Awards, Cardi B wore an archival look from the late designer's eponymous label Cardi B is giving off Joan of Arc vibes in with Grammys 2023 wardrobe change. After the "Up" rapper walked the carpet in a form-fitting Gaurav Gupta gown fresh off the Paris runway, she changed into an even more dramatic metallic look to honor late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne. While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th annual awards (scooped up...
HOLAUSA

Taylor Swift dances Merengue during Bad Bunny’s Grammy performance: WATCH

Bad Bunny got the party started at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The Puerto Rican singer surprised all celebrities in attendance at the highly anticipated ceremony, with his incredible performance of ‘El Apagón,’ and ‘Después de la Playa,’ from his acclaimed album ‘Un Verano Sin ti.’The high-energy performance caused...
Footwear News

Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status in Colorful Naeem Khan Fringe Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

Viola Davis is officially an EGOT winner. The actress won her first Gramophone Award as Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling for her memoir, “Finding Me,” at the 2023 Grammys tonight. Davis did so in sparkling style. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the actress wore a colorful Naeem Khan gown for the event. The asymmetrical ensemble featured sequins all over with red, blue, silver and black sections. The skirt was completed with fringes that created a red and black checkered pattern. For footwear, Davis slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals. Her heels were hidden, but the shoe likely featured stilettos reaching at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kacey Musgraves drips in pink feathers on Grammys 2023 red carpet

Kacey Musgraves is thinking pink. The “Golden Hour” hitmaker hit the Grammys 2023 red carpet Sunday in a bubblegum-colored catsuit and matching feathered cape by Valentino paired with Stuart Weitzman heels in the feminine hue. Musgraves, 34, opted for a complementary beauty look in the same color palette, opting for shimmery pink eyeshadow and a rosy lip. Stylist Erica Cloud shared a snap on Instagram Stories ahead of the show, giving fans a close-up look at the look’s dramatic train. Musgraves has long been a Valentino fan, having worn a purple minidress and matching feathered hat by the luxury label at the 2021 VMAs...
TEXAS STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy