Toledo schools lecture series continues at Waite

The Toledo Public Schools lecture series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waite High School with a presentation by a local pioneer clothing and northwest Ohio military uniform expert, the district announced.

Kathy Dowd was responsible for designing all the female apparel at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill., the Toledo district reported on its website.

“Come learn how and why early Toledo pioneers and soldiers dressed a certain way, why homemade lye soap influenced settlers to only wash once a week, and so much more,” the announcement said. “Live models and re-enactors will present the clothing.”

The lecture is free and open to the public. Visitors are asked to enter the front of Waite at 301 Morrison St. and take the elevator to the second floor. The lecture will be live streamed. A link is available at https://bit.ly/3Y9vcyy .