Moment youngster dumps bicycle onto railway tracks on busy Leeds line

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Surveillance footage captures the moment two youths pushed a bike onto train tracks on a busy railway line.

A CCTV video taken at Cross Gates station in Leeds from June 2022 shows one boy leaving the bicycle on the edge of the platform before the second pushes it onto the tracks.

Network Rail condemned the incident as "reckless" and "irresponsible" behaviour.

"Placing items on the tracks can potentially cause a derailment and result in serious injury and potential loss of life to passengers and rail staff," Sergeant Rob Pile of British Transport Police said.

The Independent

