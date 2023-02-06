ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Ayo Edebiri Join Mel Brooks’ Twisted ‘History of the World, Part II’ in New Trailer

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUTM7_0keRQuz800

AP U.S. history students who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they were in AP U.S. History have some new material to study up on with the return of Mel Brooks ‘ classic 1981 comedy History of the World . In the first official full-length trailer for the eight-episode Hulu series, out March 6, History of the World, Part II takes aim at the origins of “Yo mama” prank calls, restroom hand dryers, and musical theater.

“Some call me Jesus Christ, son of God,” Jay Ellis offers in a very low-rizz flirting situation. Quinta Brunson ’s character doesn’t skip a beat, hitting back: “Some call him broke and corny.”

The trailer is packed with comedy stars, including Brunson’s Abbott Elementary co-star Tyler James Williams, who plays an officer tasked with explaining to his white colleague that Harriet Tubman ( Wanda Sykes with a gun) was not the inventor of the bathtub. “How did these dumbasses enslave us?” she asks in genuine disbelief.

There’s also Taika Waititi as a tongue-tied Sigmund Freud (“Join me for my masterbates … masterclass”) and Seth Rogen as Noah sneaking too many dogs on the ark (“Don’t tell God”). The time-spanning series also features appearances from Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Ayo Edebiri, Blake Griffin, Preston Lacy, Anna Maria Horsford, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, Casey Wilson, and more.

The previously announced cast includes Zazie Beetz, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Danny DeVito, Johnny Knoxville, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Ratajkowski, Nick Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Reggie Watts, and more.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are history,” Brooks said of the return.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Plays Trump’s Spin Doctor in SOTU Response

After President Joe Biden’s calls for unity in his annual State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stoked right-wing grievances in her official Republican response on Tuesday night.  Sanders went down the list of Republican complaints: A president and administration ensconced in “woke fantasies”; the constant siege of “a left-wing culture war”; a country in which “our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country.” This is life in the “radical left’s America,” Sanders declared as she delivered the remarks from Arkansas, where...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Rolling Stone

Former President Accused of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential showdown next year. In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people. “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Variety

‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
ScreenCrush

Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here

Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress Dies

There is sad news out of Hollywood this week after it was announced that Cindy Williams, known best for her roles in multiple Oscar best picture nominees and the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy