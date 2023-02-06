ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Dream on Purpose will celebrate 7 years of serving youth at February 11 dinner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dream on Purpose (DOP) hosts an annual appreciation dinner in which its team members present a year-end review, discuss future programming, and acknowledge supporters and friends. DOP is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, with a specific focus on girls between the ages of 11-18, to dream and actualize their dreams.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Raemi Eagle Glenn Announces Run for House District 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former Alachua County Commissioner and Governor Ron DeSantis appointee, Raemi Eagle-Glenn, has filed her paperwork to become the next State Representative from District 22. “Florida’s success is a testament to conservative principles in action. After Governor DeSantis appointed me to the Alachua County Commission, I fought...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
startGNV and Cox Business Announce Innovation Award winners from celebrateGNV event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – celebrateGNV, startGNV’s annual event, took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention on February 2, 2023, to a sold-out audience of over 200 attendees. The event featured a happy hour, networking, dinner, and a presentation that culminated in the 2nd annual Innovation Ecosystem Awards hosted by Cox Business.
GAINESVILLE, FL
City of Gainesville moves forward with equitable development framework process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 26, Morgan Spicer, the City of Gainesville’s Interim Policy Oversight Administrator, shared research on a potential equity development framework with the Gainesville City Commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee. What is an equitable development framework?. According to Spicer, equitable development supports disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City of Gainesville releases $7.2M to support construction of affordable housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville is making available $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help lower-income neighbors rent or buy affordable homes. In order to receive the funding, developers must commit to build subsidized homes or apartments for families with incomes at or below 65 percent of the Area Median Income or AMI for Gainesville (as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and adjusted for family size) for new rental units, and at or below 300 percent of the Gainesville Federal Poverty Level for for-sale units.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
UF students protest new President Ben Sasse as he takes office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida students demanding woke policies and more diversity, equity, and inclusion demonstrated today outside Tigert Hall as President Ben Sasse officially took office. On November 1, 2022, UF’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make Ben Sasse the University of Florida’s 13th president. Sasse...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Hawthorne Middle/High School earns national recognition for gender diversity in AP computer program

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – The College Board, which runs the prestigious international Advanced Placement program (AP), has awarded Hawthorne Middle/High School its Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles during the 2021-22 academic year. Only 832 schools nationwide have earned that distinction.
HAWTHORNE, FL
Marion County Fire Rescue addresses suicides within the department

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - "We’re all searching for answers and trying to assign blame," Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta shared in an emotional video posted after two recent deaths reported within his department. Banta continued, "Many have expressed concerns that low pay, workload, mandatory overtime, lack of sleep, substance abuse, PTSD, and addiction could be examples of the root cause. These are all valid issues, and we are planning on addressing them."
MARION COUNTY, FL
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
UPDATED: Wildfire causes closure of U.S. Highway 301

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – A fire burning in the area of County Road 325 required U.S. Hwy 301 to be closed in both directions. For northbound motorists, CR 325 is available. Southbound traffic will be turned around near SE 179th Place. Please avoid the area if possible. There is currently...
HAWTHORNE, FL
County Commission Approves the Alachua County Forever Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At yesterday’s Special Meeting (February 7, 2023), the Alachua County Commission approved two transformational 10-year plans: the ALACHUA COUNTY FOREVER Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan and the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places Surtax (WSPP) ½ penny will provide a projected $188 million for these efforts over the next ten years. The Commission decided on an 80%/20% split over the ten years, with Conservation Lands receiving $151 million and Parks and Open Spaces receiving $38 million.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
GAINESVILLE, FL

