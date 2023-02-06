Read full article on original website
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
alachuachronicle.com
Dream on Purpose will celebrate 7 years of serving youth at February 11 dinner
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dream on Purpose (DOP) hosts an annual appreciation dinner in which its team members present a year-end review, discuss future programming, and acknowledge supporters and friends. DOP is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, with a specific focus on girls between the ages of 11-18, to dream and actualize their dreams.
alachuachronicle.com
Raemi Eagle Glenn Announces Run for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former Alachua County Commissioner and Governor Ron DeSantis appointee, Raemi Eagle-Glenn, has filed her paperwork to become the next State Representative from District 22. “Florida’s success is a testament to conservative principles in action. After Governor DeSantis appointed me to the Alachua County Commission, I fought...
alachuachronicle.com
startGNV and Cox Business Announce Innovation Award winners from celebrateGNV event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – celebrateGNV, startGNV’s annual event, took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention on February 2, 2023, to a sold-out audience of over 200 attendees. The event featured a happy hour, networking, dinner, and a presentation that culminated in the 2nd annual Innovation Ecosystem Awards hosted by Cox Business.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville moves forward with equitable development framework process
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 26, Morgan Spicer, the City of Gainesville’s Interim Policy Oversight Administrator, shared research on a potential equity development framework with the Gainesville City Commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee. What is an equitable development framework?. According to Spicer, equitable development supports disadvantaged...
Bay News 9
Two Ocala moms take on the opioid epidemic in memory of their kids
OCALA, Fla. — Two mothers in Ocala are doing what they can to take on the opioid epidemic, putting up billboards in the city to keep the dangers of fentanyl front and center. What You Need To Know. Picking up the Pieces is a non-profit in Ocala fighting the...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville releases $7.2M to support construction of affordable housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville is making available $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help lower-income neighbors rent or buy affordable homes. In order to receive the funding, developers must commit to build subsidized homes or apartments for families with incomes at or below 65 percent of the Area Median Income or AMI for Gainesville (as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and adjusted for family size) for new rental units, and at or below 300 percent of the Gainesville Federal Poverty Level for for-sale units.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
alachuachronicle.com
UF students protest new President Ben Sasse as he takes office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida students demanding woke policies and more diversity, equity, and inclusion demonstrated today outside Tigert Hall as President Ben Sasse officially took office. On November 1, 2022, UF’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make Ben Sasse the University of Florida’s 13th president. Sasse...
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
alachuachronicle.com
California woman sentenced to 364 days in Alachua County Jail for bringing 62 pounds of marijuana on plane to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mandy Lee Carlson, 31, of California, has been sentenced to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail; she was arrested at the Gainesville Airport in 2021 with 62 pounds of marijuana. On May 18, 2021, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne Middle/High School earns national recognition for gender diversity in AP computer program
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – The College Board, which runs the prestigious international Advanced Placement program (AP), has awarded Hawthorne Middle/High School its Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles during the 2021-22 academic year. Only 832 schools nationwide have earned that distinction.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County Fire Rescue addresses suicides within the department
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - "We’re all searching for answers and trying to assign blame," Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta shared in an emotional video posted after two recent deaths reported within his department. Banta continued, "Many have expressed concerns that low pay, workload, mandatory overtime, lack of sleep, substance abuse, PTSD, and addiction could be examples of the root cause. These are all valid issues, and we are planning on addressing them."
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com
UPDATED: Wildfire causes closure of U.S. Highway 301
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – A fire burning in the area of County Road 325 required U.S. Hwy 301 to be closed in both directions. For northbound motorists, CR 325 is available. Southbound traffic will be turned around near SE 179th Place. Please avoid the area if possible. There is currently...
alachuachronicle.com
32-time convicted felon arrested at Northside Park with trafficking amounts of drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alvin Lee Strain, 56, was arrested last night and charged with trafficking in phenethylamines after allegedly having marijuana and a trafficking amount of “molly” at Northside Park. A Gainesville Police Department officer made contact with Strain at about 10:15 p.m. last night because of...
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission Approves the Alachua County Forever Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At yesterday’s Special Meeting (February 7, 2023), the Alachua County Commission approved two transformational 10-year plans: the ALACHUA COUNTY FOREVER Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan and the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places Surtax (WSPP) ½ penny will provide a projected $188 million for these efforts over the next ten years. The Commission decided on an 80%/20% split over the ten years, with Conservation Lands receiving $151 million and Parks and Open Spaces receiving $38 million.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
