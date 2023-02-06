ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious

For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
Singing Valentines Return to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Need a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? The Barbergators Chorus is once again delivering Singing Valentines to your loved one on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th. Deliveries are available throughout the Gainesville area. “We will be sending tuxedoed barbershop quartets out delivering love...
Vote for the County’s Photo Submission

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County invites the community to vote for the County’s photo submission to the annual Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA) photo contest. Alachua County submitted a photo (by park-tographer E. Jane Luzar) of “Fred and Lucinda,” our resident sandhill cranes living at...
Marion’s Teacher of the Year

Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
startGNV and Cox Business Announce Innovation Award winners from celebrateGNV event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – celebrateGNV, startGNV’s annual event, took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention on February 2, 2023, to a sold-out audience of over 200 attendees. The event featured a happy hour, networking, dinner, and a presentation that culminated in the 2nd annual Innovation Ecosystem Awards hosted by Cox Business.
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
Marion County teen missing from youth ranch

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options

Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
