More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community gathers to celebrate Black love through poetry, art and music
Tiffany Pineda danced her way up to the lecturn to read poems to a crowd of about 30 people who came together to celebrate Black love. “When said with love, ain’t nothing stupid,” she recited to the audience. Friday, the Bailey Learning and Arts Collective hosted the Black...
Independent Florida Alligator
Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious
For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
wuft.org
Disability Resource Expo returns after three-year break caused by pandemic
As a parent of children with autism, ADHD and at risk of epilepsy, Nicole Taft has spent more than 15 years fighting to get her children the same opportunities that come easily to others. On Saturday, her search took her to the Disability Resource Expo in northwest Gainesville. “I’ve been...
wuft.org
Gainesville souperstars compete in the return of the Souper Fun Sunday competition
Gainesville residents gathered at Saint Francis Catholic Academy for the first time in two years for the Souper Fun Sunday event to try different soups from around the county on Sunday. The academy has been holding its Souper Fun Sunday event for 16 years. The event was created to bring...
alachuachronicle.com
Singing Valentines Return to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Need a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? The Barbergators Chorus is once again delivering Singing Valentines to your loved one on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th. Deliveries are available throughout the Gainesville area. “We will be sending tuxedoed barbershop quartets out delivering love...
alachuachronicle.com
Vote for the County’s Photo Submission
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County invites the community to vote for the County’s photo submission to the annual Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA) photo contest. Alachua County submitted a photo (by park-tographer E. Jane Luzar) of “Fred and Lucinda,” our resident sandhill cranes living at...
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
WCJB
Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
Bay News 9
Two Ocala moms take on the opioid epidemic in memory of their kids
OCALA, Fla. — Two mothers in Ocala are doing what they can to take on the opioid epidemic, putting up billboards in the city to keep the dangers of fentanyl front and center. What You Need To Know. Picking up the Pieces is a non-profit in Ocala fighting the...
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
alachuachronicle.com
startGNV and Cox Business Announce Innovation Award winners from celebrateGNV event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – celebrateGNV, startGNV’s annual event, took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention on February 2, 2023, to a sold-out audience of over 200 attendees. The event featured a happy hour, networking, dinner, and a presentation that culminated in the 2nd annual Innovation Ecosystem Awards hosted by Cox Business.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
WCJB
Marion County teen missing from youth ranch
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
ocala-news.com
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
