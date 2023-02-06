John Allen Anderson age 76 of Jack, AL died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home. In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held at this time. Survivors include: wife - Debra Lynn Anderson, Jack; daughters - Karen (Authur) Carter, Island, KY, Kim Anderson, Livermore, KY, Stephanie (Joshua) Diggs, Enterprise, AL, and Amberly Wilbanks, Jack; sons - Keith (Kay) Anderson, Island, KY, and Stephen Bailey, Ashland, AL; brother - Robert and sister - Joyce, furteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

JACK, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO