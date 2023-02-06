Read full article on original website
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
Kan. House committee considers April demise of state sales tax on groceries
TOPEKA — Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz says legislation to do away April 1 with the state’s portion of sales tax charged on groceries would do more than alleviate the tax burden of low- and middle-income individuals and families. Action by the 2023 Legislature and Gov. Laura...
These laws could curb fentanyl deaths. Why won’t Kansas lawmakers enact them?
On Monday, the Kansas Legislature introduced a bill that, if passed, would decriminalize a tool used to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl. House Bill 2328 was introduced with little fanfare in a quiet exchange of no longer than 90 seconds, midway through an otherwise routine hearing of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee.
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
KAKE TV
'The wheat crop doesn't look that good': Kansas farmers facing rough drought year
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - With colder weather coming through and a lack of decent rainfall, it's no surprise to farmers that their wheat crops are looking a bit rough this year. The USDA's economic research service rated the Kansas wheat crop condition as good, but local farmers say it’s...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding
(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit have to pay […]
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
ExecutiveBiz
Semiconductor Company Integra Gets Incentive Package Approval for $1.8B Expansion Project in Kansas
Integra Technologies, a semiconductor assembly and test company, is planning a $1.8 billion expansion project in the Wichita region and was recently granted an incentive package from the State of Kansas. The employee-owned company said Thursday the five-year plan covers the establishment of a 1 million-square-foot facility to serve as...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain East into tonight, strong winds approaching
A storm system positioned to our south is taking on a slight tilt. This is favorable for bringing a cold rain into central and eastern Kansas through early tonight. Some sleet will also mix in from time to time as the atmosphere cools. Areas most likely impacted will be along...
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Why this photographer documented more than 100 newspapers across rural Kansas
Jeremiah Ariaz, a photographer born and raised in Kansas, visited his home state before the 2020 election on a quest to discover what democracy looked like in rural America. This goal landed him in a newsroom at a small rural newspaper in Kansas. That visit was his inspiration for "the...
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools. The post How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Wichita Eagle
Racist language persists in some Kansas property records. Could these bills end that?
Racist language that for decades has lingered in some Kansas property records and homes association documents would be easier to remove under bills proposed by two Johnson County lawmakers. The legislation would authorize any city, county or the Kansas Human Rights Commission to eliminate a racially restrictive covenant by redacting...
