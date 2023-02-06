ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

ConsenSys founder ‘bullish’ on Ethereum following crypto winter performance

With Ethereum showing resilience through the latest cryptocurrency winter, ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin says he’s ‘bullish’ over Ether’s (ETH) relative stability through compounding macro events. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke to Lubin at the Web3 event Building Blocks 23 in Tel Aviv, Israel, for an...
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
CoinTelegraph

Argo CEO follows resignation trend after company acquisition by Galaxy Digital

The cryptocurrency miner Argo continues to undergo a series of company changes in light of its major acquisition and newly filed lawsuit. Peter Wall, the CEO of Argo Blockchain, announced his resignation from his executive position on Feb. 9. According to the announcement, Wall will remain an adviser to Argo...
CoinTelegraph

CoinGecko and 21Shares propose global crypto classification standard

Major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko and crypto investment firm 21Shares have joined forces to launch a global standard for classifying various crypto asset. On Feb. 8, CoinGecko and 21Shares released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, proposing a uniform method to categorize crypto assets. The effort aims to help investors and regulators better understand the specifics of each asset class in crypto, including potential failures like those seen by the industry in 2022.
CoinTelegraph

London to host the largest crypto and blockchain conference

After four years of successful events despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s sixth edition is scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, to be held at Magazine London in the United Kingdom’s capital. This major crypto event in the United Kingdom will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the U.K. crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K. a global hub for crypto-asset technology,” he stated.
CoinTelegraph

Australia and the UK share their big picture of crypto: Law Decoded, Jan. 31–Feb. 6

The U.K. outline of the future financial services regulatory regime for crypto covers a broad range of topics, from the troubles of algorithmic stablecoins to nonfungible tokens and initial coin offerings. And it’s certainly good news for the industry, as the upcoming regulation doesn’t propose a ban on algorithmic stablecoins or excessive requirements on data sharing for digital asset operators.
CoinTelegraph

US banking giant BNY Mellon exec says digital assets ‘here to stay’

Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), is adamant that the cryptocurrency market crash in 2022 won’t waver institutional interest in digital assets. At a conference run by Afore Consulting, Demissie said Feb. 8 that the digital asset industry is “here...
TechSpot

There will be no crypto ads for this year's Super Bowl after the FTX crash

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In context: Crypto industry insiders were all abuzz last year when several crypto-related ads appeared during Super Bowl LVI. In 2022, crypto firms made bold pitches and spent millions of dollars on ads encouraging viewers to invest in digital assets. But just one year later, the crypto industry has been rocked by a major slump in digital asset values. One of the highest profile crypto companies went bankrupt, and others are struggling to stay afloat. Coinbase, the only publicly traded company in the group, has seen its shares fall by more than 60% since its now-infamous "floating QR code" ad campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy