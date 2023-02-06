ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Twitter Says Grammys Snubbed Beyoncé For AOTY Like Macklemore Over Kendrick Win

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aMPI_0keRNZta00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aXk3_0keRNZta00

Macklemore is currently readying his upcoming album, Ben , but found himself trending in the wake of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and its conclusion on Sunday (Feb. 5). With Beyoncé failing to win the Album of the Year award at the Grammys, Twitter believes the record-breaking songstress was snubbed similarly to how some feel Kendrick Lamar was in 2014.

As some might remember, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist was up for the Best Rap Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards against tough competition in Drake for Nothing Was the Same , Jay-Z for Magna Carta Holy Grail , Kanye West for Yeezus and Kendrick Lamar for Good Kid, M.A.A.D City .

By most critical measures and based on the reactions from fans, K-Dot had the best project but failed to notch the win which sparked months of debate over the viability of the Grammys as it relates to Hip-Hop music and culture.

Now with Beyoncé’s Renaissance losing out to Harry Styles’ Harry’s Dream album, the Grammys snub talk is at an apex. Still, the Houston superstar still made history by becoming the winningest artist ever in Grammy Awards history and still has plenty of artistry left inside her to deliver to her supportive fanbase. It might even be something to ponder whether or not Beyoncé even cares about winning the AOTY nod. We’ll never truly know until she lets us in on her thought process.

To those keeping scores at home, this year the Grammys awarded Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , which some alleged is just to make up for the 2014 snub.

On Twitter, folks are putting Macklemore back in the mix for reasons outside his control. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Jason LaVeris / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

The post Twitter Says Grammys Snubbed Beyoncé For AOTY Like Macklemore Over Kendrick Win appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party

Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
The FADER

Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys

For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
TheDailyBeast

New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight

Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
TMZ.com

LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys

Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend. Sheila E. Says Shania Twain Made Right Decision Passing On Prince Album Collab. U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment. 0:58. Latto Performs Melody Of Hits At Spotify's Best New Artist Party. 1:22. Anderson...
TMZ.com

Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef

J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Popculture

Jay-Z's Net Worth Makes Him the Richest Rapper in the World

Being a prominent figure in the music industry brings in a pretty penny, but no rapper can top Jay-Z's net worth. The "99 Problems" singer, born Shawn Corey Carter, has a massive net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, an amount that makes him the richest rapper in the world.
Vibe

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win

Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium. As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”More from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch

Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
New York Post

Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub

Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
XXL Mag

Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch

It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
XXL Mag

Wack 100 Claims J Prince Is Lying About Cardi B Gang Situation

Wack 100 is calling cap on J Prince’s claim that the Rap-A-Lot founder assisted Cardi B in Los Angeles when she was getting gang threats in 2018. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Wack 100 entered the chat to defend Cardi B and Offset in the wake of the couple being called out by J Prince hours earlier. Wack claims Prince’s allegations are not factual.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'

Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
VIRGINIA STATE
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy