kentuckytoday.com
ONEIDA BAPTIST INSTITUTE: A legacy of love and service
God’s love has been demonstrated on the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute since our doors opened on Jan. 1, 1900. As we have entered our 124th year of ministry, I can’t help but think of the many saints who allowed God to use them to drive our work. In the coming months I will be sharing some OBI history about some of these saints whose shoulders we currently stand upon as we serve here today.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
q95fm.net
Floyd County Schools: FRYSC Week 2023
Superintendent Shepherd asks everyone to join us in recognizing February 6-10, 2023, as Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Appreciation Day across Kentucky. Superintendent Shepherd comments, “We are thrilled to have a week set aside that recognizes this group of our unsung heroes. Our FRYSC coordinators are some of the most service and community-oriented people I know. Their commitment to our students and families is unmatched, as was witnessed in their actions following the devastating July floods.” Shepherd continues, “Whether helping students with clothing or school supplies or finding resources to support the family at home like assistance with electricity, these folks are prepared to do what it takes to remove any barriers for our students. They match students with organizations to ensure they have glasses, medical services, clothing, and more. It is difficult to list all the supports our students, families and schools receive from our FRYSCs however, the superpower of a FRYSC is serving others.”
WSAZ
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Ironton Tribune
Statues stolen from Fatima shrine returned to church
Found at Huntington pawn shop; Theft took place prior to Jan. 20. Three statues that were stolen from the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine last month have been located and returned to the Ironton Catholic Churches. Daniel Hartwig, with the Knight of Columbus in Ironton, who has done restoration work...
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
kentuckytoday.com
Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective...
WSAZ
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, a Cabell County judge ruled that the city of Huntington can vacate and secure a property that was once home to a sober living facility. The city filed a lawsuit against the facility and its owners last week. The facility is located on Washington...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
mountain-topmedia.com
Feb. 21 meeting to discuss route of Salyersville-Prestonsburg segment of Mountain Parkway
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Salyersville regarding the Magoffin-Floyd section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion. The public meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Magoffin County High School, 1100 Mountain Parkway in Salyersville. It...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
mountaincitizen.com
Man in custody after theft of funeral home truck and grave vault
INEZ — A man is in custody in West Virginia after police say he stole a truck containing a grave vault from the Callaham Funeral Home in Inez. The theft happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. According to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk, Deputy J.C. Kirk was paroling on KY-292...
wymt.com
Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck is set to open its first restaurant in Perry County. Junior’s Hibachi will be located in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutts Auto. The opening date has not been set, but employees said they plan to open near the...
Kentucky man hit and killed by vehicle on US 23
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in the Pikeville area. Pikeville Police say that a man, later identified as 44-year-old Keene Johnson, of Pikeville, was struck by a vehicle on US 23 near exit 24. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s […]
Pikeville, Kentucky, police seeking 2 women wanted for an investigation
Pikeville Police Department posted on Facebook about two women they are looking for. Pikeville PD says anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip via Facebook message or by calling (606) 437-5111.
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
