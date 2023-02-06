ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

ONEIDA BAPTIST INSTITUTE: A legacy of love and service

God’s love has been demonstrated on the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute since our doors opened on Jan. 1, 1900. As we have entered our 124th year of ministry, I can’t help but think of the many saints who allowed God to use them to drive our work. In the coming months I will be sharing some OBI history about some of these saints whose shoulders we currently stand upon as we serve here today.
ONEIDA, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Schools: FRYSC Week 2023

Superintendent Shepherd asks everyone to join us in recognizing February 6-10, 2023, as Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Appreciation Day across Kentucky. Superintendent Shepherd comments, “We are thrilled to have a week set aside that recognizes this group of our unsung heroes. Our FRYSC coordinators are some of the most service and community-oriented people I know. Their commitment to our students and families is unmatched, as was witnessed in their actions following the devastating July floods.” Shepherd continues, “Whether helping students with clothing or school supplies or finding resources to support the family at home like assistance with electricity, these folks are prepared to do what it takes to remove any barriers for our students. They match students with organizations to ensure they have glasses, medical services, clothing, and more. It is difficult to list all the supports our students, families and schools receive from our FRYSCs however, the superpower of a FRYSC is serving others.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
Ironton Tribune

Statues stolen from Fatima shrine returned to church

Found at Huntington pawn shop; Theft took place prior to Jan. 20. Three statues that were stolen from the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine last month have been located and returned to the Ironton Catholic Churches. Daniel Hartwig, with the Knight of Columbus in Ironton, who has done restoration work...
IRONTON, OH
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Prosecutor facing possible impeachment submits resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
mountaincitizen.com

Man in custody after theft of funeral home truck and grave vault

INEZ — A man is in custody in West Virginia after police say he stole a truck containing a grave vault from the Callaham Funeral Home in Inez. The theft happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. According to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk, Deputy J.C. Kirk was paroling on KY-292...
INEZ, KY
wymt.com

Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck is set to open its first restaurant in Perry County. Junior’s Hibachi will be located in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutts Auto. The opening date has not been set, but employees said they plan to open near the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man hit and killed by vehicle on US 23

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in the Pikeville area. Pikeville Police say that a man, later identified as 44-year-old Keene Johnson, of Pikeville, was struck by a vehicle on US 23 near exit 24. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s […]
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy