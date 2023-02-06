Superintendent Shepherd asks everyone to join us in recognizing February 6-10, 2023, as Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Appreciation Day across Kentucky. Superintendent Shepherd comments, “We are thrilled to have a week set aside that recognizes this group of our unsung heroes. Our FRYSC coordinators are some of the most service and community-oriented people I know. Their commitment to our students and families is unmatched, as was witnessed in their actions following the devastating July floods.” Shepherd continues, “Whether helping students with clothing or school supplies or finding resources to support the family at home like assistance with electricity, these folks are prepared to do what it takes to remove any barriers for our students. They match students with organizations to ensure they have glasses, medical services, clothing, and more. It is difficult to list all the supports our students, families and schools receive from our FRYSCs however, the superpower of a FRYSC is serving others.”

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO