Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele
Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Seat Filler At The Grammys Overheard JLo And Ben Affleck Discussing How He Was Being Meme’d, And Shared Her Honest Impression
After Ben Affleck went viral for his facial expressions during the awards show, one seat filler shared her experience sitting next to him and JLo.
Two Months After Olivia Wilde Split, Harry Styles Was Spotted With An Old Flame
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up in November, and he was spotted recently with an ex.
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
'Below Deck Med' and 'Galley Talk' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Still Planning His Wedding
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean ended in November 2022, but that doesn't mean fans are done talking about the cast. In this case, it's Kyle Viljoen, who got engaged in 2021 and whose relationship has made plenty of fans swoon. So now, many want to know if Below Deck star Kyle is still engaged after the season ended.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Marc Anthony Just Got Married To A 23-Year Old Miss Universe—His Kid Skipped the Wedding to Be With J-Lo & Ben
Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners. Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding...
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
She’s a Natural! Shiloh Jolie Pitt Loves Dancing: See Photos of the Teen’s Best Dance Moments
She’s got moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can bust a move like there’s no tomorrow, and fans have noted that her dancing skills are incredible. Although she is the daughter of two of Hollywood’s most famous names — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — the teen is paving her own way in the entertainment industry.
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
In Style
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Are All Smiles While Chatting Inside Grammys: Watch!
Reunited! In Us Weekly's exclusive video from the 2023 Grammys, former couple Taylor Swift and Harry Styles can be seen proving that some exes never go out of style. In the clip, the "Golden" singer, 29, and the “Out of the Woods” artist, 33, can be seen chatting it up inside the Crypto.com arena on Sunday, February 5. The […]
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Which of Brad Pitt’s Famous Ex-Girlfriends (Allegedly) Brought Him Into Scientology?
While each of Brad Pitt's former relationships have had its own fair share of drama, one ex-girlfriend almost got him to change his faith.
See the Cast of 'Titanic' 25 Years After the Movie Sailed Into Theaters
It's been 25 years and we can still remember the first time we watched Titanic, the mega-blockbuster from James Cameron starring a then relatively unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two young, star-crossed lovers on a doomed ocean liner. Titanic went on to break box office records and was...
