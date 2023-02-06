ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Just Got Married To A 23-Year Old Miss Universe—His Kid Skipped the Wedding to Be With J-Lo & Ben

Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners. Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai

Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
Distractify

Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
MONTANA STATE
In Style

Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
