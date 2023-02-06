Read full article on original website
Related
Who Died In The ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere?
The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things premiered on ABC Wednesday, February 8, and within minutes of the episode, our beloved Boston friend group gathered at Sophie and Danny’s house to…host a funeral. If you have yet to watch the farewell season premiere and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your chance to stop reading. But if you need to know who died in the A Million Little Things Season 5 premiere, we have the answer. Creator DJ Nash told Variety that multiple people die in the final season, and the premiere’s episode description confirmed an early death by...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Are Any ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Gunsmoke' went off the air decades ago. So are any of the main cast members from the popular series still alive?
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time
A recent ‘NCIS’ promo had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres when it teased a plot about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)
Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023
The Young and the Restless has created many iconic couples. Yet, like many soap opera pairs, these Genoa City couples face challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples and a few could call it quits. ‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Elena Dawson and Nate Hastings break...
VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss
Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online
The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0