Yakima, WA

yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services

PROSSER, Wash. --- Prosser Memorial Hospital is building a new hospital just north of I-82 on Gap Rd. The new hospital will sit on 33 acres of land purchased by PMH in 2017. Chief Communications Officer with PMH, Shannon Hitchcock, tells me there is multiple reasons for the new hospital at this location.
PROSSER, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting

Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pacific Power matching energy assistance donations 2-to-1

YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Power is matching donations 2-to-1 toward Project HELP, a nonprofit program that uses donations to provide energy assistance. “Recent months have magnified the need in our communities, but helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier,” said the press release from Pacific Power. “Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to Project HELP with $2 more.”
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi truck crash closed I-82 westbound near Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?

Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location

At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thursday, February 9 Forecast

High Wind Advisory in place for the Grande Ronde Valley starting today at 1 p.m. set to expire at 7 a.m. Walla Walla was showing future wind speeds of up to 25 MPH so may want to keep an eye out on anything there. Today:. Dry in the Tri! We...
YAKIMA, WA

