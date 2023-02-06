ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted a second time for allegedly stealing from third client

Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.
STONY BROOK, NY
