The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn to be laid to rest on Long Island today
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
'Very distressing' - East Northport homeowner recounts home invasion
After yelling out the window, Sylvia Tuthill says a person in a car turned the ignition on and honked for the intruders to come out of the house.
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Man, 24, dies after jumping from building near Penn Station: NYPD
A 24-year-old man died after he jumped from the top floor of a 32-story building near Penn Station and landed at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Authorities: 54-year-old man dead after vehicle drives into Port Washington waters
Authorities say the victim's body was found floating in the water and it was too late to save the driver by the time rescuers got there.
Homeless man struck by train found dead inside Brooklyn subway tunnel
The body of a homeless man was found inside a Brooklyn subway tunnel after he was struck by a train late Monday night, authorities said.
HuffPost
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther S…
Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted a second time for allegedly stealing from third client
Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced a second indictment of Douglas Valente, 56, who is charged with one additional count of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from a third client. Valente was previously indicted in November 2022 with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two other clients.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglaries In Franklin Square, Valley Stream
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary and another attempted burglary. The burglary took place in Franklin Square around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CardSmart store located at 326 Dogwood Ave. According to Nassau County...
