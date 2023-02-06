Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

Read full article on original website
DeWine budget aims to boost manufacturing capability, training and investment in Ohio
Experts say this could be the most important time in Ohio’s manufacturing history. Data collected by The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) reinforce that claim. Our report, “2023 Ohio Manufacturing Counts” (at ohiomfg.com), found manufacturing leads the state’s private sector, with annual GDP of more than $130 billion. Ohio is third in the United States for manufacturing employees (more than 690,000) and manufacturing payroll ($44 billion).
Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing
I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
New rental car fee will fund relocation of rental center back to Cleveland Hopkins airport main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city plans to assess a new fee on visitors who rent cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and will use the money to relocate the car rental facility back to the main airport campus. The fee has not been set. But it will be between...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain council approves license plate readers
LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
Beachwood council approves new pickleball courts, community gardens and pool furniture; new basketball court also to come
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Those who visit the city’s Family Aquatic Center might enjoy the surroundings a little more this summer as City Council voted Monday (Feb. 6) to purchase new outdoor furniture for the concession area. The purchase came at the same meeting council agreed to fund a large-scale...
West Branch Malts closes, but distilling business forges ahead
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – West Branch Malts has shut down its malting business, but owner Randy Thatcher’s distilling business will continue. Thatcher said he and accountants took a hard look at the numbers, with the result being that the financial future of the Brunswick malt house wasn’t bright.
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Late-night lawnmowing requires Parma Heights city council to tweak noise ordinance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, Parma Heights city council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning...
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
clevelandurbannews.com
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
Gov. Mike DeWine to accept federal dollars to potentially expand Amtrak in Ohio: Capitol Letter
Ticket to ride: Gov. Mike DeWine has agreed to seek federal money to study how Amtrak service can be expanded in Ohio. As Jeremy Pelzer writes, it’s the first step toward potentially extending Amtrak service to Columbus for the first time in decades, as well as having more trains stop at existing stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Emergency culvert repair requires street closure in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Emergency construction on a failing storm culvert under Donna Rae Drive will require the popular cut-through street to be closed next week. “This was not a scheduled repair,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “The service department discovered the situation during routine work late in 2022.
Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
60 degrees is in Cleveland’s forecast for Thursday; something increasingly common for early February
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hang up your winter jacket for the day. Thursday’s high temperature is forecasted to be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While it may seem unseasonably warm for Cleveland winter - which it is - the reality is that the first 10 days of February have begun seeing 60-degree days with some relative frequency, a look back over a half-century shows.
Cleveland downgrades transit fare evasion to minor misdemeanor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to make fare evasion on public transit a minor misdemeanor, which carries no threat of jail time, and the possibility of a fine up to $25. Until now, city code specified that failure to pay the Greater Cleveland Regional...
Mayor’s office still hiring despite cuts in Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland won’t be filling 200 police jobs, but it does plan to hire more people to work in the mayor’s office.
