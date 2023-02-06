Read full article on original website
F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without...
Alfa Romeo Bows Out Of Formula 1 With Striking C43 For The 2023 Season
It's a sad day for Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo fans as the brand unveiled its final F1 car of the modern era: The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake C43. Alfa Romeo is leaving the sport at the end of the 2023 season, ending its licensing agreement with Sauber. The...
BBC
Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali says the sport will 'never put a gag on anyone'
Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali says the sport will "never put a gag on anyone" amid ongoing controversy over freedom of speech. Governing body the FIA is facing a backlash over a new rule that prohibits "personal, religious and political statements" without written consent. "Everyone wants to talk," said former...
Jalopnik
FCP Euro's Golden Era Project Brings Back Classic DTM With a Modern Drivetrain
People love to talk about things having a “Golden Era.” Hondas have one, so do BMWs. Racing definitely does, with the 1990s serving as one for Formula 1 and, of course, the mid-’80s to early-’90s for DTM or, as it’s more officially known, “Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.” For some reason, those boxy German sedans banging around on Europe’s coolest tracks have captured and held on to the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
I was obsessed with my Tesla but Elon Musk convinced me I'd rather drive an electric Mercedes-Benz
Christine Orita got her first Tesla in 2013. Elon Musk's conservative views and promises about self-driving tech pushed her to ditch the brand.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Ford’s Punishment
Ford’s management may have been surprised by the reaction to its earnings. They were poor, but the media and analysts had a sharply negative view. And, there is the question of how long CEO Jim Farley can keep his job if Ford has another disastrous quarter. Criticisms ranged from a CNBC warning that it might […]
Jalopnik
The Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Has Reportedly Already Been Delayed
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly delayed its next-generation eSprinter commercial van. According to Automotive News, a source who was briefed on the delay claims that instead of production in the U.S. beginning in late 2026, it will instead begin sometime in the summer of 2028. European production will reportedly begin earlier than...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ford Maverick XL Proves That Sometimes, Base Is Best
Life is full of conflicts. I love cars and motorcycles, but I also care about the environment. I live in a house and have a lot of projects, so I find having a pickup truck around to be pretty useful, but owning a full-size truck seemed wasteful. That’s what makes the economical, practical Ford Maverick so great. It almost seems tailor-made for people like me.
Jalopnik
The Electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Van Is Officially Here
Mercedes-Benz didn’t exactly keep secret that it’s been developing an electric version of the popular Sprinter van. Late last year, the German automaker announced that an eSprinter prototype had successfully driven from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart to the Munich Airport and back, a distance of 295 miles, on a single charge. Today, the production version of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter has officially been revealed.
