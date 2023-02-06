ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.

Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
New Jersey Globe

In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” into Law

Governor Phil Murphy today signed A1474/S511, commonly referred to as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.” This legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, and was sent to the Governor’s desk after the Legislature concurred with changes recommended by the Governor last September.
njbmagazine.com

3 Legal Challenges of Recreational Cannabis

From July 2022 to September 2022, New Jersey recreational cannabis sales totaled $116.5 million. This marks a 46% increase from the $79.7 million in revenue generated from April 21 – when the adult-use marketplace opened – through June, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy