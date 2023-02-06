Read full article on original website
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
N.J. increases food aid for thousands of residents under law Murphy just signed as federal aid ends
With a pandemic-driven increase in federal food assistance set to expire at the end of the month, New Jersey is making sure thousands of residents who rely on the aid will keep getting at least $95 a month. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a law that nearly doubles the...
This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.
Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
Six NJ counties to suspend civil hearings due to judge shortage
Divorce court and civil hearings will be suspended on Feb. 21 in six New Jersey counties due to a severe judge shortage. In Vicinage 15, covering Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, 9 of 28 seats are vacant.
Gov. Murphy gives $10 million to NJ 'Arrive Together' program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is providing another $10 million and expanding the state’s “Arrive Together” program, which has a police officer and a mental health worker show up in tandem for some calls.
New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative
The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
High-tech talking mannikins coming to the Rutgers NJ School of Nursing
🏥Help is on the way to ease the NJ nursing shortage. 🏥 A big federal grant will allow the Rutgers School of Nursing to expand enrollment. 🏥 High tech mannikins that can talk will be used to help train nursing students. Even before the COVID health emergency...
Civil, divorce trials suspended in 6 N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
NJ just ‘buying time’ until a spotted lanternfly predator is found
⚫ Spraying insecticides won't kill off the lanternfly population. ⚫ Researchers want to learn more about the lanternfly's genetic makeup. State officials have been telling us for years: crush any spotted lanternfly you see, and destroy egg masses on trees and outdoor furniture. But that can only do so much....
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Governor Murphy Signs “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” into Law
Governor Phil Murphy today signed A1474/S511, commonly referred to as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.” This legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, and was sent to the Governor’s desk after the Legislature concurred with changes recommended by the Governor last September.
3 Legal Challenges of Recreational Cannabis
From July 2022 to September 2022, New Jersey recreational cannabis sales totaled $116.5 million. This marks a 46% increase from the $79.7 million in revenue generated from April 21 – when the adult-use marketplace opened – through June, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). The...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Buckle Up! Popular Website Says This is NJ’s Most Dangerous Road
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
