St Andrews has been forced to remove controversial new stonework next to the iconic Swilcan Bridge after pictures of the installation were met with shock, anger and derision.The Old Course faced a severe backlash, led by six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, after adding stonework to the approach to the 600-year-old bridge on the 18th hole.St Andrews said the turf on either side of the Swilcan Bridge was suffering from wear and tear, as golfers and tourists stopped for pictures at the iconic spot of the historic course, and that the installation would help mitigate against further damage.However, the stonework...

2 DAYS AGO