Read full article on original website
Related
St Andrews forced to remove controversial Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ after backlash
St Andrews has been forced to remove controversial new stonework next to the iconic Swilcan Bridge after pictures of the installation were met with shock, anger and derision.The Old Course faced a severe backlash, led by six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo, after adding stonework to the approach to the 600-year-old bridge on the 18th hole.St Andrews said the turf on either side of the Swilcan Bridge was suffering from wear and tear, as golfers and tourists stopped for pictures at the iconic spot of the historic course, and that the installation would help mitigate against further damage.However, the stonework...
GolfWRX
Report: ‘Signs of life’ that Tiger will make playing return at event he’s struggled at
Tiger Woods fans are anxiously awaiting news about when he will make his 2023 debut. Last year, Woods played in only nine competitive rounds all season, with his foot injury severely hindering his ability to play at a high level. Tiger was relatively impressive at The Masters, finishing 47th after a hot start, but he was forced to withdraw at the PGA Championship then failed to make the cut at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Augusta National Reveals Official Yardage for the Lengthened 13th Hole at the Masters
The iconic par-5 was the third-easiest hole in the 2022 Masters but additional yardage from a new back tee figures to offer a new challenge.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Can you take free relief if your ball lodges into a tree marked as ground under repair?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. A player in our group hit his ball into a tree, where it lodged three feet off the ground. The twist: the tree was in an area marked ground under repair. While he claimed free relief, others argued for a penalty stroke, since the ball was above the ground and utterly unplayable. —Michael T. Cumbea, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
Golf.com
How to work on your golf game in the winter without hitting balls
The thick of winter is finally here. With the holidays behind us and the temperatures plunging lower every day, the countdown to spring is officially on for every golfer. Six weeks stand between us and the start of a new golf season. And for some, the season will be delayed even longer. We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature, and until she gives us warm temps and sunshine, golf season will be on hold.
Golf.com
Nicklaus Design renovates course where Nicklaus won one of 18 majors
Fifty-two years ago this month, the professional game prepped for a major scheduling twist. Since its birth in 1916, the PGA Championship had been held mostly in the late summer or fall, usually in the Northeast and Midwest. But in 1971, the event moved to Florida, the first major ever for the Sunshine State. The change in region called for a change in timing.
Golf.com
Augusta National officially announces new tee, yardage for par-5 13th
The 2023 Masters Media Guide is out and with it comes the announcement of one of the worst-kept secrets in golf. The iconic par-5 13th has a new tournament tee and the media guide confirms it will be 35 yards longer than last year at 545 yards. The existence and...
Golf.com
Control your backstroke for better putting performance, says Top 100 Teacher
We’ve all heard the infamous phrase, “drive for show, putt for dough,” but, all too often, golfers still seem to overlook the short game. Sure, driving the ball 300-plus off the tee is impressive, but where good players become great is when they’re lethal with the putter.
Comments / 1