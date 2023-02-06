ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis fire chief outlines errors in Tyre Nichols response

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The chief of the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that fire personnel were not told they were responding to a critical injury when they arrived at the scene of a pepper spray incident on Jan. 7. But once EMTs found Tyre Nichols badly injured and propped up against a police vehicle, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case

Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fast food employee charged after pulling gun on customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Checkers employee is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis police said she pulled a gun on a customer who was unhappy with her food. According to court documents, Cetera Jones works at the Checkers location on Poplar Avenue. Police said a woman went to the restaurant Tuesday and ordered chili cheese […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

