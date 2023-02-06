Read full article on original website
Lawsuits continue to hit the City of Memphis amid alleged issues with the police department
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case that’s now about two years old is coming to light with their main message being for the police department to handle issues in organized crime units up front so they don’t have issues like the incident with Tyre Nichols ever again. Kadejah...
More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?. Just Tuesday,...
Woman says she tried to warn MPD about officer now charged with Tyre Nichols’ death
A woman says she tried to warn the Memphis Police Department about an officer now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
Memphis fire chief outlines errors in Tyre Nichols response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The chief of the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that fire personnel were not told they were responding to a critical injury when they arrived at the scene of a pepper spray incident on Jan. 7. But once EMTs found Tyre Nichols badly injured and propped up against a police vehicle, […]
‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’
On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case
Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
FOX13 Investigates: Millions of dollars meant for families after defense depot closed have vanished
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Near the old Memphis Defense Depot, streets are lined with vacant homes left to rot and millions of dollars meant to help the area’s families continue to thrive are gone. “This lot used to be full this time of day, but after they closed down,...
FOX13 Investigates: South Memphis residents say old defense depot is making them sick
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the late 1950s, three generations of Alcy Ball families have lived on Compton Avenue. They’ll tell you it was once home to Black middle-class families who built their homes from the ground up. “When I was a kid, it was a great neighborhood. Just...
Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
Fast food employee charged after pulling gun on customer
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Checkers employee is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis police said she pulled a gun on a customer who was unhappy with her food. According to court documents, Cetera Jones works at the Checkers location on Poplar Avenue. Police said a woman went to the restaurant Tuesday and ordered chili cheese […]
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
The Forgotten Families Of Memphis Police Violence Also Want Answers
Long before the death of Tyre Nichols, cops were killing Black people in Memphis — and their loved ones want justice, too.
Man shot and killed after domestic violence incident, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead in South Memphis after being shot during a domestic violence incident, Memphis Police said Wednesday. MPD said officers are currently on the scene of a shooting at 314 Fields Ave. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
