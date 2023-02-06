ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Benzinga

'Gala Dinner With Donald Trump' Now For 1 Ethereum As Sweepstake NFT Floor Price Plunges By 94%

The floor price of Donald Trump Winner Sweepstakes NFT has plunged by 94%, since its first sale on Jan. 12, to 0.122 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $192. What Happened: Sweepstake NFTs feature images of Trump displaying a sign resembling a ticket, which outlines the prizes offered during the minting, such as a Gala dinner in Miami with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one conversation with Trump, an hour of golf with the former president and two friends, as well as a Zoom call.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Markets Insider

Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes

Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
cryptoglobe.com

BitMEX Co-Founder on Bitcoin: “Time To Get In While the Getting Is Good”

On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, revealed that he is getting back into Bitcoin even though he realizes that “buying into Bitcoin when it is already up 50% off the lows is dangerous.”. In a blog post published earlier today, Hayes wrote:
cryptogazette.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Price Rises, Following Coinbase Support

A gaming altcoin just saw its price rise recently, and we’ll address the issue below. Coinbase rolled out support for the gaming altcoin. Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin. This has been spurring a price surge for the token. “VOXEL, the...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Crypto exchange Kraken to end staking service, pay fine in U.S. SEC settlement

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Kraken agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it failed to register the program, the agency said on Thursday, in a move that could cause headaches for platforms with similar offerings.

