SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday, Feb. 6, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers of a second closure on SR-174 in Lincoln County between Electric City and Wilbur, following a closure earlier in the day due to a blocking collision. According to WSDOT, a morning collision on Monday...
Civil patient leaves grounds of Eastern State Hospital, search underway
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified a civil patient who left the Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night. According to SCSO, Eastern State Hospital staff reported 21-year-old Silas Finley walked away from the facilities at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. SCSO said deputies searched for 21-year-old Silas Finley on Tuesday but could not find him.
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Perry District
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting in Perry District Wednesday night left one person dead and two other injured. The suspect or suspects remain at large. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the shooting took place on east 7th Avenue and south Helena Street, around 8:30 p.m. Officers arriving to the scene found three victims wounded by gunshot. One was already deceased, but officers provided first aid to the two injured victims until they were transported to hospital for treatment.
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Spokane Valley emergency crews save dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members saved a dog that fell through fragile ice on Shelley Lake. On Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. members of EOT responded to reports of a dog that had fallen through the ice and into the frigid water.
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) shed light on the pursuit and capture of two suspects Wednesday afternoon, that triggered a shelter-in-place warning near Latour Creek and Buckner Road. According to a release from ISP, law enforcement in St. Regis, Montana, learned a rented 2023 Chevy Tahoe...
1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
Family of woman killed in Spokane Valley hit-and-run crash seeking answers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley late last month is still searching for answers surrounding her death. Court documents identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen. She was crossing Sprague Ave. between Pines Rd. and McDonald...
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
Veteran wrongfully declared dead after wife passed struggles to reclaim benefits
SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime
Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
It’s unequivocally one of the most important plays made by a Gonzaga basketball player, even if there’s no official documentation. Before Casey Calvary’s tip-in, Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater, a simple assist from Richie Frahm helped change the course of program history. It...
Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona
Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
