FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Warm, windy Thursday; wet, wintry weather possible Super Bowl Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our taste of spring continues Thursday, but with a little help from the wind. A breeze out of the south really kicks in heading into the afternoon with gusts of 25 to 35 mph being possible. Despite clouds, that will be enough to push our temperatures...
WSLS
Winter Makers Market in Roanoke to feature local artists, food, music
ROANOKE, Va. – Gatewood Rose Botanicals, Golden Cactus Brewing and Food Hut RKE will host the Winter Makers Market Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Roanoke. The event will feature many local artists, food, beverages and live music. Jessica Downs from Gatewood Rose visited...
WSLS
Feb. 9, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Mandy in Cave Spring for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WSLS
Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s an opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates...
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures on a portion of Fort Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Lynchburg drivers!. According to the Public Works Department, there will be temporary lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures beginning Wednesday, and will continue through Friday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily and weather permitting in the 5500 block of...
WSLS
Night to Shine returns to Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WSLS
Lynchburg water main break closes Main Street, Ninth Street intersection
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detours are in place after a water main break closed the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Lynchburg, according to officials with Lynchburg Water Resources. Authorities said that the water main break happened on Wednesday afternoon in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
US 460 West in Botetourt County closed due to vehicle crash: CLEARED
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along US 460 in Botetourt County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash near Laymantown Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation, says all westbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer. Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago. The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras,...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
