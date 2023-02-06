ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Winter Makers Market in Roanoke to feature local artists, food, music

ROANOKE, Va. – Gatewood Rose Botanicals, Golden Cactus Brewing and Food Hut RKE will host the Winter Makers Market Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Roanoke. The event will feature many local artists, food, beverages and live music. Jessica Downs from Gatewood Rose visited...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Feb. 9, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Mandy in Cave Spring for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
CAVE SPRING, VA
WSLS

Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley

PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s an opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries

Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine returns to Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg water main break closes Main Street, Ninth Street intersection

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detours are in place after a water main break closed the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Lynchburg, according to officials with Lynchburg Water Resources. Authorities said that the water main break happened on Wednesday afternoon in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

US 460 West in Botetourt County closed due to vehicle crash: CLEARED

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along US 460 in Botetourt County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash near Laymantown Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation, says all westbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.
WSLS

Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

