It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
The New York entertainer giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to regain control of FTX by moving assets and getting better treatment from foreign regulators, Justice Department says
Sam Bankman-Fried has stated he regrets the decision to have FTX file for bankruptcy and maintains that some parts of the business remain solvent.
Engadget
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
Trump ordered to pay Hillary Clinton $171,631 in legal fees over bogus lawsuit
One day after the sanctions, Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump risks 'hush money' charges carrying up to 4 years in prison, say ex-Manhattan prosecutors
"This will be a dog's fight, beginning to end," an ex-Manhattan investigations chief predicts of the looming contest between Trump and prosecutors.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report
A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up
Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
Disgraced Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Spotted Powerboat Shopping After Making $5.1M From His COVID Book
As the daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities were piling up, Andrew Cuomo was earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal and now it looks like he might be using some of that money, as the ex-governor was spotted luxury-boat shopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scandal-clad ex-governor from New York was seen browsing the expensive powerboats in Manhattan last week, which was posted to his YouTube channel.In the video, Cuomo, 65, is at the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while looking over the expensive water toys, the New York Post stated.Cuomo is dressed in...
Federal Judge Says He’ll Approve Deutsche Bank’s More Than $26 Million Deal with Shareholders Over Epstein and Oligarch Ties
A federal judge signaled on Tuesday that he will approve a more than $26 million settlement Deutsche Bank reached with shareholders over the German bank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Russian oligarchs. Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the announcement during a brief settlement conference on Tuesday morning...
Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme
It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
Silvergate at center of DOJ fraud investigation for hosting FTX and Alameda accounts
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on Dec. 22, 2022. The criminal investigation that has enveloped the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to spread its scope. Prosecutors in the Justice Department are reportedly investigating Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, for hosting accounts connected to FTX’s disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, according to Bloomberg.
Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
The FTX bankruptcy saga has ensnared members of Sam Bankman-Fried’s family—and at least 2 of them appear reluctant to cooperate
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving Manhattan Federal Court with mother, Barbara Fried, in the background. FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings have become a family affair. Although the original focus of the FTX ordeal was on 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy, as the bankruptcy proceedings have advanced they’ve entangled his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as well as his brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried.
decrypt.co
FTX Lawyers Can Now Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried's Group of 'Insiders'
Some FTX insiders have cooperated, but the restructuring team said "key questions" about the company's finances remain unanswered. A judge granted FTX’s legal team permission to subpoena FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s parents, and his brother Gabriel, according to a court order filed on Wednesday.
investing.com
U.S. judge extends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bail restrictions
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday extended a ban on FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's ability to contact employees of companies he once controlled and use encrypted messaging technology while out on bail awaiting trial on fraud charges. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Feb. 1...
