SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO