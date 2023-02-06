Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Bean Day hosted by Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association hosted its annual Bean Day on Tuesday. During this event people were able to listen to guest speakers with different expertise on the bean industry and socialize with different bean growers and vendors in the area. “This year we focused on...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Local Salons work together to raise funds for a good cause
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Local Salons are seeking the communities help to raise funds for Brayden Branham a third grade Morrill Elementary student battling Stage 4 Blue Cell Sarcoma. February 11th those who wish to help may visit the following locations to donate funds for the family in their time of need.
News Channel Nebraska
Plant a tree, or two, or more
SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.
10 Panhandle bands join together for fundraiser in Scottsbluff
On Feb. 18 ten bands from all over the Panhandle will come together for the "Sound System Fund Fest" in the basement of the Scottsbluff Elks Club. This all day concert will help raise funding for a new PA sound system in that venue. The bands include: The Vellichors, The...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Box Butte Co. Commissioner vacancy, applicants can apply now
Mike McGinnis resigned from his seat as a Box Butte County Commissioner on January 5, 2023. Applicants are being sought to fill the vacancy on the Box Butte County Board of Commissioners. Applicants must be registered voters and residents of Box Butte County. No person shall be appointed to fill...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering Public Schools expanding Early Childhood programs
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Beginning next school year (2023-24) Gering Public Schools is expanding access to Early Childhood education with a new full-day preschool classroom at Geil elementary. Gering Preschool is currently accepting application to apply please click the link: www.geringschools.net. With the addition of the new classroom, they will...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scotts Bluff County to create new public transit fund
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball closes parts of landfill
KIMBALL -- The Kimball Landfill will be closing the following portions of the facility due to needed road work: Construction & Demolition ( C & D) area, Metal Pile area, and Brush Pile area. The Landfill staff apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its cooperation.
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney 'Throwback' basketball game Friday
SIDNEY -- Sidney High School and Middle School will be busy Friday with basketball games and recognition of past achievements. Plan to be part of the crowd tonight as games will be held in the Middle School gym and in the high school gym. Girls varsity game is scheduled to...
