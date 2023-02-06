ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Bean Day hosted by Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association hosted its annual Bean Day on Tuesday. During this event people were able to listen to guest speakers with different expertise on the bean industry and socialize with different bean growers and vendors in the area. “This year we focused on...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Local Salons work together to raise funds for a good cause

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Local Salons are seeking the communities help to raise funds for Brayden Branham a third grade Morrill Elementary student battling Stage 4 Blue Cell Sarcoma. February 11th those who wish to help may visit the following locations to donate funds for the family in their time of need.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plant a tree, or two, or more

SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Gering Public Schools expanding Early Childhood programs

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Beginning next school year (2023-24) Gering Public Schools is expanding access to Early Childhood education with a new full-day preschool classroom at Geil elementary. Gering Preschool is currently accepting application to apply please click the link: www.geringschools.net. With the addition of the new classroom, they will...
GERING, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scotts Bluff County to create new public transit fund

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kimball closes parts of landfill

KIMBALL -- The Kimball Landfill will be closing the following portions of the facility due to needed road work: Construction & Demolition ( C & D) area, Metal Pile area, and Brush Pile area. The Landfill staff apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its cooperation.
KIMBALL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs

ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
ATWOOD, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney 'Throwback' basketball game Friday

SIDNEY -- Sidney High School and Middle School will be busy Friday with basketball games and recognition of past achievements. Plan to be part of the crowd tonight as games will be held in the Middle School gym and in the high school gym. Girls varsity game is scheduled to...
SIDNEY, NE

