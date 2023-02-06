Read full article on original website
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
How Is COPD Treated?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition characterized by difficulty breathing. COPD can’t be cured, but treatment can help manage symptoms, prevent exacerbations (flare-ups), and improve your quality of life.If you have COPD, you may see a pulmonologist—a doctor who specializes in treating respiratory conditions. Common COPD treatments include prescription medications, lifestyle changes, and rehabilitation therapies to treat the disease. Surgery is sometimes recommended for people with very severe symptoms.Lifestyle InterventionsWhen you have COPD, making healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way in helping manage symptoms and reducing the impact the disease has on your life....
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
AHA News: Depression, Poor Mental Health in Young Adults Linked to Higher Cardiovascular Risks
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Young adults with depression or overall poor mental health report more heart attacks, strokes and risk factors for cardiovascular disease than their peers without mental health issues, new research shows. The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart...
Medical News Today
Albuterol for COPD: What to know
Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
An Immunologist Explains The Link Between Eczema And Depression
While many factors may impact depression, Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, allergist/immunologist, tells Health Digest that eczema may be one of them.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
MedicalXpress
Screening teens for vaping history key to diagnosing lung disease during pandemic
The severity of a lung disease associated with e-cigarettes in teens decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to mount, according to a study of more than three dozen patients by UT Southwestern researchers published in Pediatric Pulmonology. The 13- to 18-year-olds in the study were...
Rare But Dangerous Form of Eating Disorder Could Run in Families
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Genes may have a strong influence over whether kids develop an eating disorder marked by extremely limited food choices, a new study finds. The study focused on a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). It's a relatively new diagnosis that describes people who severely limit the types or quantity of food they eat — but not over body image concerns or a quest for thinness. ...
contagionlive.com
Analyzing Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome After COVID-19 Vaccination
Though rare, Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur after vaccination. Did Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen COVID-19 vaccination increase the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome?. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare, autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Often triggered by a viral illness, GBS can cause severe muscle weakness and paralysis, and even mortality in 5% of patients.
boldsky.com
Is Exercise Beneficial For People With Bipolar Disorder? How Much Exercise Can Help?
An individual with bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression or bipolar affective disorder, experiences periods of depression and mania alternately. It is characterised by mood swings between depression and mania. There are four basic types of bipolar disorder and they are [1]:. Bipolar I, which is the most severe...
MedicalXpress
New formulation of FDA-approved drug shows encouraging results for treating a common itch condition
Notalgia paresthetica—a nerve disorder characterized by a persistent itch in the upper back—is a common and underdiagnosed condition worldwide. To date, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically targeting this disorder. But a new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests that patients experiencing the moderate-to-severe...
How Is COPD Diagnosed?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic, progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main types of COPD. COPD is diagnosed based on your signs and symptoms, history of smoking and exposure to lung irritants, family history, and test results. If you have symptoms of COPD or known risk factors, your healthcare provider may perform a physical examination and order tests—including spirometry (breathing test), blood work, imaging tests, and other lung function tests. If your primary care provider suspects you might have COPD, they may refer you to a pulmonologist—a doctor...
Healthline
Is Emphysema the Same as COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that refers to inflammation in the airways that makes it hard to breathe. Emphysema is a chronic lung disease that falls under the COPD umbrella. If you have emphysema, you also have COPD, but not everyone with COPD has emphysema. Emphysema...
AboutLawsuits.com
Anthracycline Side Effects Double Heart Failure Risks in Some Cancer Patients: Study
New research raises concerns about the potential side effects of anthracycline drugs, which are a class of chemotherapy drugs, indicating they may cause cancer patients to face a significantly increased the risk of developing heart failure. In findings published this month in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, researchers from...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Concussion Symptoms You May Not Expect
On top of the well-known symptoms you may experience after a head injury—including short-term memory deficits, difficulty focusing and concentrating, fatigue, noise and light sensitivity, headaches, vomiting or nausea, vision problems, balance issues, emotional dysregulation, and sleeping disturbances—there are a host of other lesser known effects to brain and body functioning that can occur. These symptoms can continue for months or even years, despite the severity of the injury.
MedicalXpress
One in two cancer patients may develop long COVID, with risk higher in women
More than one in two cancer patients at a US cancer center experienced symptoms of long COVID-19 for more than six months after initial infection, according to a study published today in eLife. The findings are comparable to reported incidence of long COVID-19 in the general population but also show...
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
Phys.org
Studies find that microbiome changes may be a signature for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome
Researchers have found differences in the gut microbiomes of people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) compared to healthy controls. Findings from two studies, published in Cell Host & Microbe add to growing evidence that connects disruptions in the gut microbiome, the complete collection of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in our gastrointestinal system, to ME/CFS.
