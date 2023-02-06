Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Martha Love Appleton
Martha Love Appleton, age 83, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at her residence. Martha was born on May 12, 1939, in Clarksville, TN to the late James Roy Lee and Myrtle Hodges Lee. Martha is predeceased by her loving husband and best friend, Gracey Childers Appleton; daughter, Sharon Renee Kelly; brothers, Bobby and Jack Lee; sister, Helen Mayfield; grandson, Garrett Curtis.
clarksvillenow.com
Brenda Sue Welker
Brenda Sue Welker, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wilee’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
SGM Albert Dalao
SGM (Ret) Albert Dalao, age 82, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Tennessee State Veterans Home. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family...
clarksvillenow.com
Ralph Lawrence Sholders
Ralph Lawrence Sholders, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center. Ralph was born September 22, 1949, in Christian County, KY to the late Valentine Eugene Sholders and Lucy Delores Sasso Sholders. Ralph is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Joseph Sholders and Patrick Sholders.
clarksvillenow.com
David Lawrence Downing, Jr.
A Memorial service for David Lawrence Downing Jr, age 58, of Oak Grove, KY will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Reed Shepherd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. David was born on May 1,...
clarksvillenow.com
Ernst G. Kugler
Ernst G. Kugler, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Ernie was born in Chicago, IL on December 23, 1936, to the late Ernst and Lucille Kugler. Ernie is survived by his wife, Jean Kugler; three daughters, Pamela (Charles) Fillingham, Penny Kugler, Marie (Mark) Blome; two sons, Michael (Suzanne) Kugler and Joseph (Monica) Kugler; brother, William Kugler; sister, Trudy Wright; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
clarksvillenow.com
Christopher Thomas Taylor
Christopher Thomas Taylor, age 23, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Born January 21, 2000, in Gainesville, FL, to Thomas Taylor Jr. and Michele Schmitt Taylor, Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas H. Taylor and aunt, April Torres. In addition to his parents, Christopher...
clarksvillenow.com
Miss Tennessee USA pageant returns to Clarksville in March, tickets on sale
CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 70 delegates from around the state will take the stage in Clarksville for the 2023 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA Pageants on March 9-11, 2023, at Austin Peay State University. Organized and produced by Greenwood Productions, the upcoming pageant marks Clarksville’s 22nd year of hosting the event.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
Alvin Devasier
Alvin Ray Devasier, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. A Celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Elder Wayne Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Connie Perry
Connie Perry, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will honor Connie’s wishes by not having a public service of remembrance. They will celebrate her life every day with the wonderful memories they shared with her. Connie was a...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Sunset Rotary Club sponsors first ever Clarksville Iris Princess pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Sunset Rotary Club is excited to sponsor, in partnership with Miss Queen City and Miss Austin Peay Volunteer Scholarship Program, the first ever Clarksville Iris Princess Pageant. The pageant will take place on Saturday, March 25, at the Austin Peay State University Clement Auditorium. If...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville School of Fine Arts joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Clarksville School of Fine Arts as a new member in a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owner and lead instructor Gabriel Huff said he started the school in 2013, and this year they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
clarksvillenow.com
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation to host annual Spring Break Camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual Spring Break Camp during the week of March 6-10. The camp is held at Burt Cobb, Kleeman, and Crow Recreation Centers. Participants may choose which location to attend. The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Spring Break Camp is designed...
clarksvillenow.com
Skyline 500, Clarksville’s first rooftop bar, opens next week with signature drinks, tapas and more | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Skyline 500 Bar, the top of the much-anticipated Shelby’s Trio downtown, will soon hold its grand opening. The full-service bar, for ages 21 and up, opens Monday, Feb. 13, according to, Sara Golden, project manager for Shelby’s Trio. “We’re excited to bring...
clarksvillenow.com
Soldiers take up farming to help with recovery at Fort Campbell
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A partnership between the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and Tennessee state and federal agencies aims to aid wounded, ill and injured soldiers’ recovery by teaching them how to farm. “The SRU takes a holistic approach to recovery. It’s not only that...
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in wreck on Providence Boulevard
Update, 8:50 a.m. Tuesday: The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville, has died as a result of his injuries, Beaubien said. Taylor had been traveling southbound on Providence when the driver of the minivan tried to make a left hand turn into 502 Providence Blvd. and crossed into his lane of traffic, causing the two vehicles to collide, Beaubien said.
Comments / 0