Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores

Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes

Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
As Monetary Policies Grow Complex, Nigeria Turns to Bitcoin

More Nigerians than ever are picking up interest in Bitcoin, according to trend results on Google. The most populous black nation set the record for the region with the highest search for keywords such as “buy Bitcoin” over the past 12 months. Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa are other countries on the top five curious list.
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors

Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Bank of England Launches Digital Pound CBDC Project with Limitation

UK’s outlined consultation paper for proposed digital pound. Under the Bank of England’s proposal, Britons are limited to 20,000 digital pounds. United Kingdom intends to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as they issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound known as “Britcoin”. On February 7, 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Treasury jointly released the 116-page consultation paper. That explains various aspects of the project. Also, they published a technology working paper that explores the financial and technical development factors.
