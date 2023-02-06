Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust
Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report
The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
As Monetary Policies Grow Complex, Nigeria Turns to Bitcoin
More Nigerians than ever are picking up interest in Bitcoin, according to trend results on Google. The most populous black nation set the record for the region with the highest search for keywords such as “buy Bitcoin” over the past 12 months. Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa are other countries on the top five curious list.
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
UK plans digital pound on blockchain, touts potential for ‘efficiency’ in payments
The Bank of England claims the digital pound will help protect the UK from new forms of money that could pose a risk to its financial stability.
Analytics Firm Forecasts Imminent Bitcoin and Altcoin Rally As Self-Custodied BTC Explodes to Over $400,000,000,000
A rise in negative sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto markets at large is increasing the odds that the 2023 bull run will continue, according to a leading analytics firm. Santiment says a wide swath of traders now firmly believe prices will dip this month – and when too...
Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors
Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Bank of England Launches Digital Pound CBDC Project with Limitation
UK’s outlined consultation paper for proposed digital pound. Under the Bank of England’s proposal, Britons are limited to 20,000 digital pounds. United Kingdom intends to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as they issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound known as “Britcoin”. On February 7, 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Treasury jointly released the 116-page consultation paper. That explains various aspects of the project. Also, they published a technology working paper that explores the financial and technical development factors.
