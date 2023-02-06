As a newer model from the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey continues to advance #23’s legacy off the court. Recently, the silhouette – which combines a number of Air Jordan designs – emerged in a “Black,” “White,” and “Infrared” color combination for kids. The upper enjoys mostly a pitch-dark finish that camouflages its leather, plastic, and mesh materials. Details on the tongue and heel, however, interrupt in a punchy ruby color. Underfoot, the midsole and traction combination deviate in a one-two punch of “White” and “Infrared” as a callback to the Chicago Bulls’ legendary colors.

7 DAYS AGO