Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Since coming onto the scene in 2017, Clint419’s Corteiz label has made collaborative projects and an important component of its brand as it has linked with the likes of UK rap artists Central Cee and Meekz for joint projects as well as Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan. And now the London-based imprint is embarking on arguably its biggest collaborative endeavor to-date: an Air Max 95 team-up with.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hypebeast.com
Merrell 1TRL Unveils a New Pack Of Moab Speed Sneakers
Outerwear performance brand Merrell 1TRL has just presented a brand-new pack of its Moab Speed silhouette, and the sneaker is now available in three striking new colorways. The new shoes come as the latest additions to Merrell’s Moab line — the brand’s technically-focused performance footwear umbrella. With this in mind, the new designs are crafted with a new functional zip closure alongside newly-integrated GORE-TEX branding.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature Prepares For Valentine’s Day With A Touch Of Pink
As the Move To Zero initiative has progressed, Nike’s approach to recycled offerings has changed dramatically. And while it may seem like your average pair at a glance, this upcoming Air Force 1 Next Nature is equally sustainable — yet much more romantic — when compared to previous efforts.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Jordan Two Trey Gets Bold In “Infrared”
As a newer model from the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey continues to advance #23’s legacy off the court. Recently, the silhouette – which combines a number of Air Jordan designs – emerged in a “Black,” “White,” and “Infrared” color combination for kids. The upper enjoys mostly a pitch-dark finish that camouflages its leather, plastic, and mesh materials. Details on the tongue and heel, however, interrupt in a punchy ruby color. Underfoot, the midsole and traction combination deviate in a one-two punch of “White” and “Infrared” as a callback to the Chicago Bulls’ legendary colors.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
The Nike Air Max 90 — not counting the Air Max 90 Futura and Air Max Terrascape 90 — kept it relatively simple throughout much of January. It seems February will continue this trend, as the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette has just surfaced in an all-grey colorway. Among the...
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Goes In Full Stealth Mode With Reflective Uppers Removed
In 2023, there’s no lack of option when it comes to sneaker colorways, but there will always be that demographic that sticks to the all-black-everything look. Going in stealth mode head to toe has always been a vibe, accentuated only by the right pairs of kicks. In comes the...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's SS23 Grass Sneakers Bring Lawn and Order to Your Feet
LOEWE has made outlandish creations its trademark. With Jonathan Anderson at the helm, the label has created its own fashion guidelines and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to unconventional designs worth a second glance…or three or four. Although LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection graced the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Stands Out With Bright Red Lettering
Alongside its recently revealed Slides counterpart, the Nike Air More Uptempo has recently been employed at a rapid rate akin to the Air Force 1’s recent 40th anniversary. Recently, the iconic Wilson Smith design infused with the 1990s famed aesthetic extended a vintage-hued ensemble boasting vibrant red contrasts. Similar...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Serves Up a Minimal New Balance 991 "Gray" Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
To supplement all of the excitement over the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, your favorite sportswear brands have prepared a vast array of new inline footwear offerings and anticipated collaborations. On deck are new propositions from. , Jordan Brand, New...
hypebeast.com
beta post and doublet's ICE CREAM BAG Comes in Three "Flavors"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Masayuki Ino‘s doublet has teamed up with Ken Ezaki’s beta post label for a playful bag release. Simply dubbed the “ICE CREAM BAG,” the carrying option is inspired by a certain ice cream chain known around the world for its “31 flavors” slogan.
Comments / 0