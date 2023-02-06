Read full article on original website
Lumbard carrying Diagonal girls into postseason on 5-game streak, ready for matchup with Lenox
(Diagonal) -- Diagonal girls basketball rides a five-game win streak into the postseason behind the stellar post play of senior Taylor Lumbard. Lumbard has crashed the boards and been a scoring threat for the Maroonettes (14-7) in their wins over Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, East Union and Hamburg. "We're very motivated,"...
Young Lamoni girls riding ups and downs into postseason opener with Wayne
(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni girls basketball team came into the year with a young squad. After a season of learning and taking bumps and bruises, the Demons open postseason action Thursday night when they face Wayne. "We knew it would be a rebuilding year," Lamoni head coach Kevin Brunner said....
William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock...
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery at a later...
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
Sharon "Eileen" Wissler, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Eileen passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Heidi Bates. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Don Crill, 88, Carl, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Carl Church and/or the Carl Cemetery.
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
Union Star Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash This Morning in Andrew County
A Union Star woman suffered injuries in an Andrew County accident early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 6:20 this morning on U.S. 169, two miles north of Route V, as 51-year-old Towanda J. Isaacs drove southbound. Troopers say Isaacs struck a deer and...
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
Taylor County assessor clerk terminated
(Bedford) -- A Taylor County employee was terminated early last month. According to a disciplinary form provided to KMA News by the Taylor County Auditor's Office, Bethany Murphy was terminated as assessor clerk on January 13th. According to the document, Murphy was fired for multiple violations including conduct, work quantity and output, dishonesty, and performance.
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
Clarinda board backs budget guarantee
(Clarinda) -- While monitoring developments at the Statehouse, Clarinda school officials are keeping their bases covered regarding next fiscal year's budget. At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the district's budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2024. Usually a routine matter for most school districts, the resolution indicates the district's intent to levy property taxes for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed in the Iowa Code.
Missouri State Highway Patrol jails man from Coffey without bond
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of Coffey has been jailed without bond following his arrest Monday afternoon in Harrison County. Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Tarango of Coffey has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault, and false impersonation. Tarango also has been accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Creston teen injured in a rollover accident
(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
