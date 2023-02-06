Read full article on original website
Regional Bagel Chain Brings Eagles ‘Spread Love’ Autism Challenge to King of Prussia
Spread Bagelry, a regional bagel chain, opened its doors in the King of Prussia Town Center last month’s Fri. the 13th. Nonetheless, its employees are working solidly to court good luck, especially for autism awareness. Holly Herman, in the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch, covered the shop’s ongoing Spread Love t-shirt fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Valley Forge Tourism Board to Lead Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles
The 2018 Super Bowl pep rally certainly had an effect; expectations for the 2023 edition are even higher. Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an Eagles Super Bowl LVII pep rally, Friday (Feb. 10), at 10 AM. The event takes place...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia
There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much. Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
wmmr.com
It’s A Philly Thing: The Gang Meets a For Real Philly Guy in Philadelphia, MO
Casey’s Big Game Adventure has taken our crew from Philadelphia, PA to Philadelphia, IL to Philadelphia, MO in under 24 hours. The gang’s focus was to spread Brotherly Love across the country while bringing Philly Things and good luck to Arizona. Never in a million years did the...
The "Friends" Experience opens Feb. 10 in the KOP Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ever wish your life was a 90s sitcom, where you're surrounded by iconic sets, endless mugs of coffee, a laugh track to hype you up and great friends? The King of Prussia Mall is here to give you your much-needed main-character moment with their new exhibit, The Friends Experience.The exhibit replicates some of the most iconic sets that fans of the show "Friends" are sure to recognize. Those include Monica and Rachel's apartment, the hallway where the infamous cheesecake incident took place, and of course, The Central Perk coffee shop where the gang was always...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
morethanthecurve.com
Video on the history of the Matsonford Bridge
The Conshohocken Historical Society has published on its YouTube.com channel a video about the history of Matsonford Bridge that was made in 1986/87 when the latest edition of the bridge opened. One thing included is footage of the demolition of the bridge that had connected Conshohocken and West Conshohocken since 1921. The video was produced by Kaufman Construction Company, which constructed the new bridge.
Two Montco Shutterbugs — from Hatfied and Hatboro — Win Statewide Photo Contest
A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PFFF) announced that the work of two Montgomery County photographers won artistic recognition in a 2022 statewide snapshot competition.
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
Harry Kalas’ Bryn Mawr-Born Son Has ‘High Hopes’ for Album Evoking His Dad’s Memory
Broadcasting legend Harry Kalas’ iconic voice drove Philadelphia Phillies games for almost four decades. His son, Kane, of Bryn Mawr, is continuing his father’s vocal legacy by way of an 18-track album. High Hopes will include sports classics such as the Eagles’ fight song and throwbacks like “Take...
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Mercury
The 501 at Mattison Estate celebrates grand opening
The 501 at Mattison Estate, a new SageLife senior living community in Ambler, Montgomery County, recently celebrated its grand opening and official ribbon cutting with residents, staff, partners and community leaders. The 501 at Mattison Estate, which opened its doors in the spring, offers independent living, assisted living, memory care...
