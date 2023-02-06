Read full article on original website
Select Board votes to start negotiations over Walgreens’ building purchase
READING – In the battle of vacant drugstores, Walgreens has come out on top. In executive session Tuesday night, the Reading Select Board discussed the pros and cons of the Rite-Aid building on Haven Street and the Walgreens building on Harnden Street. The owners of these two properties had responded to a Request For Proposals (RFP) from the town regarding a potential new home for a senior/community center. After a 50-minute discussion, the winner was Walgreens.
Tanner girls return to hoop action with important win
WOBURN — Despite its shooting being off from a week of no games or official practices, the Woburn High girls' basketball was able to rely on its defense and overall determination to get past Winchester in a 36-33 victory, Tuesday at Torrice Gymnasium. It was a really close game...
