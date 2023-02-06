READING – In the battle of vacant drugstores, Walgreens has come out on top. In executive session Tuesday night, the Reading Select Board discussed the pros and cons of the Rite-Aid building on Haven Street and the Walgreens building on Harnden Street. The owners of these two properties had responded to a Request For Proposals (RFP) from the town regarding a potential new home for a senior/community center. After a 50-minute discussion, the winner was Walgreens.

READING, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO