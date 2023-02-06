Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'Hotel collapses after 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundredsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter

3 DAYS AGO