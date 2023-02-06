Read full article on original website
Related
100,000 civil servants to join one-day strike action on budget day
At least 100,000 civil servants will join one-day strike action on budget day in a significant escalation in a long-running dispute over pay, pension and job security demands. The strike by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, which will comprise workers from across 123 government departments, is scheduled to coincide with Jeremy Hunt’s announcement of his first full budget on 15 March, as the government prepares to wrest control over the cost of living crisis and stick to its deficit reduction plan.
School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Britain was sick before Brexit. Until the left accepts that, the likes of Liz Truss won’t give up
There is no joy in it for those who always knew Brexit was a con, but it is finally dawning on more and more people that leaving the EU was a colossal mistake. Those who led the project still talk the same old nonsense about the purported benefits of Brexit, but they, like most government assertions these days, sound like echoes of a bygone time.
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
Day of disruption in U.K. as up to half a million join 'walkout Wednesday'
Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Firefighters’ strikes postponed after increased pay offer
Strikes by firefighters have been postponed following an increased pay offer during lengthy talks with employers, it was announced on Thursday.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has been offered a 7% pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then 5% from July this year.The union had warned of strikes if a previous 5% pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.Yesterday, we were presented with a new offer....
PM flew from London to Cornwall despite being in south west night before
Rishi Sunak flew from London to Cornwall despite being in the south west for a press conference the night before.Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, used a plane to travel on Thursday morning for a visit at 9am to a family hub in St Austell.The Conservative Party leader had been at Lulworth Camp in Dorset on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they met Ukrainian armed forces personnel being trained in Britain.He flew down this morning. I can’t say how he is getting backThe Prime Minister's official spokesmanThe pair then held a press conference...
Network Rail boss suggests Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ workers to strike
Grant Shapps “galvanised” rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through “noisy political rhetoric”, the boss of Network Rail has suggested.Andrew Haines said negotiations with trade unions have been conducted in a “measured tone” since Mark Harper took on the role in October last year.Widespread strikes over jobs, pay and conditions began in June 2022, when Mr Shapps was transport secretary.They have taken some of the more robust rhetoric outAndrew Haines, Network RailComments he made include accusing the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union of a “total lie” over claims that he disrupted negotiations, and declaring...
NHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action to allow for pay negotiations
Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'Hotel collapses after 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundredsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
BBC
Swanage Railway's final appeal to restore T3 class locomotive
A final appeal to complete the restoration of a Victorian steam locomotive has been launched. Swanage Railway in Dorset needs to raise £85,000 to return the London and South Western Railway T3 class locomotive to full working order. This is the final step of a £600,000 project after it...
Half-price return fare trial set to continue at London North Eastern Railway
Transport Secretary Mark Harper is reportedly set to confirm that a trial of scrapping return rail tickets will be extended.According to the BBC, it will be announced on Tuesday that the publicly-owned London North Eastern Railway (LNR) company will continue to sell single tickets for return routes.The trial, which first began in 2020, consists of charging half the cost of a return.Currently, many singles are £1 less than a return.It is not yet known if the trial will be rolled out to any other British train operators around.It comes as regulated rail fares in England are set to rise by up to 5.9% from March. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Supreme Court rejects challenge over Northern Ireland Protocol
The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a challenge over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.The legality of the contentious trading arrangements was challenged at the UK’s highest court by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.The original appellants, including former first ministers Arlene Foster and the late David Trimble, had argued the arrangements were unlawful.But the challenge was rejected by a panel of five justices on Wednesday, following a hearing last year.Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the appeal was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the cases of James Hugh Allister and...
Ambulance workers to walk out on February 10
Thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10 in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, Unison has announced.The walkout involves ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.Strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.Unison urged the Government to stop “pretending the strikes will simply go away” and act decisively to end the dispute by improving pay.The union warned that unless the Government has a “major rethink” over NHS pay, and gets involved in “actual talks” with unions, it will announce...
BBC
How damaging is the trans prisoners row for the SNP?
Scottish politics has been gripped by a row over a transgender rapist being sent to a women's prison. It has prompted an uncomfortable week for Nicola Sturgeon - but will this prove a momentary blip for the first minister, or a longer-running issue?. The Scottish government had hoped it could...
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
NHS faces biggest strike yet as nurses and ambulance crews walk out
NHS leaders have warned the service is facing its worst day of disruption yet as tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are set to walk out in support of pay claims.Monday’s industrial action – expected to be the biggest strike in the history of the NHS – marks the first time the two groups have staged stoppages on the same day during the current wave of disputes convulsing public services.It prompted NHS Providers – which represents trusts – to urge the public to use emergency services “wisely” as it warned the whole service was approaching a “crunch...
Comments / 0