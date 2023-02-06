Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'
Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
Sewer main repair on North 19th Street this week in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Beginning Wednesday, February 8, North 19th Street in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Juniper Avenue for sanitary sewer main repair, the City of Coos Bay announced in a press release. The work is expected to continue through Friday, February 10 in...
North Bend's 2nd Saturday Clean-up this weekend: Free food for volunteers
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 2nd Saturday Clean-up takes place this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 11. There will be free hot dogs, drinks, and chips to all volunteers at the North Bend Parks event, which is sponsored by Oregon Bay Area Beautification. The clean-up will take place at...
Asphalt repairs along 9th Ave. in Coos Bay to begin third week of February
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Johnson Rock Products Inc. to conduct asphalt repairs along 9th Ave., north of D Street. Due to the location of work, the road will be closed north of TNT Market for the duration of the project. The...
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
Beavers picked 3rd while Oregon lands at 5 in baseball preseason poll
The college baseball season is almost here, and ahead of first pitch the Pac-12 has released their pre-season coaches' poll. Coming in first, with 9 of the first place votes is Stanford, with UCLA in second taking the final 2 first place votes; worth noting these teams were swapped in the softball poll, showing dominance for the Cardinal and Bruins on the diamond.
Oregon State Women's basketball trying to solve the mystery of consistency
The University of Oregon isn’t the only team that’s suffering from a lack of consistency. The Beavers are also trying to dig themselves out of a slump after also losing to both Utah and Colorado over this past weekend. Although the Oregon State Women's basketball team is finally...
OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
