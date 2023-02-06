ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'

Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

One man arrested in two separate attempted carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police patrol officers have arrested a man involved in two separate incidents of assaults and unlawful entry into a car, according to a release from Salem Police Department (SPD). At approximately 12:30 A.M., patrol officers responded to the report of a stabbing that occurred in...
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Sewer main repair on North 19th Street this week in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Beginning Wednesday, February 8, North 19th Street in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Juniper Avenue for sanitary sewer main repair, the City of Coos Bay announced in a press release. The work is expected to continue through Friday, February 10 in...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Beavers picked 3rd while Oregon lands at 5 in baseball preseason poll

The college baseball season is almost here, and ahead of first pitch the Pac-12 has released their pre-season coaches' poll. Coming in first, with 9 of the first place votes is Stanford, with UCLA in second taking the final 2 first place votes; worth noting these teams were swapped in the softball poll, showing dominance for the Cardinal and Bruins on the diamond.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time

At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...

