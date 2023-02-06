Read full article on original website
rockcandymtns
2d ago
poor desperate once gop, definitely not USA team players by a long shot. Still throwing their 💩 on the wall hoping something will stick. It never does. lol
tRumputin
2d ago
It is all the GOP knows after the party to be taken over by majority rule far right extremists within Congress. No more legislating because they don't know how.
BadAss
2d ago
I guess the GOP has no plans for any legislation to help their constituents. Just investigations and scare tactics??? I’m sure it’ll work for the MAGAs out there, but not the rinos 😂😂😂
