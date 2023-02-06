Read full article on original website
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
New York Ranked Best Pizza City in the United States
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, New York City was ranked first among all United States cities when it comes to the quality of its pizza. According to a story by Sav Maive of LawnStarter, New York ran away from the rest of the pack when it came to being a pizza-haven. The study gave New York City an overall score of 79.87. For reference, the next city on the list finished with an overall score of 38.29.
Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity
An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour
Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
JINKIES! You Can Buy a Scooby-Doo ‘Mystery Machine’ Not Far from New York
Ever dream of cruising around the country solving mysteries with bunch of meddling kids? Well, now you can!. A 2003 Ford E150 fashioned after the famous "Mystery Machine" from the Scooby-Doo cartoons is currently up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The car is located in East Haven, Connecticut, about 2.5 hours south of Albany.
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
Blow Fire at 10 of the Spiciest Restaurants in Upstate New York
Where do you stand on spicy food? Are you a wimp, or do you like your food to fight back a little?. People tend to know exactly where they stand on this issue. After all, nobody likes to be caught off guard by something excessively spicy... if you're not prepared for it, it can be quite jarring. Other people like to push the limits with what they can handle.
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year
The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
How Dumb! Stolen Car Found After New Yorker Blows Through a Stop Sign
Breaking the law is dumb, but how this criminal got caught is even dumber. A DEC Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) was recently conducting a routine traffic stop when he made an incredible discovery. The person he pulled over was guilty for much more than just a traffic violation. What Happened?
Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout
Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack
Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup. Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.
Upstate New York Students to Video Chat With Astronaut in Space
Some lucky students from a school in Upstate New York will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week, when they talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. According to a NASA Media Advisory, Students from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester, New York will spend their Friday morning watching NASA astronaut Josh Cassada answer their questions while aboard the International Space Station.
Heads Up! Major Upgrades Coming to New York Amtrak Trains
It's time to do a little happy dance because a major overhaul to Amtrak train cars is on its way. The Metro-North and Amtrak train tracks may as well be the unofficial mascot of the Hudson Valley. The Yankee Clipper line takes us quickly down to New York Yankee Games, and the Hudson Line connects 28 towns between Poughkeepsie, NY and New York City.
3 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New York
Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball lottery tickets were sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, February 6 Powerball jackpot were:. Five tickets, 3 in New York and 2 in Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two winners were sold in Nassau County. One...
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
You’ll Want To Try The 17 Highest Rated Central New York Plates Of Lasagna
You love it, you want it- delicious lasagna. Here are the Top 17 highest rated plates of lasagna in Central New York. According to food historians, lasagna originated in Italy during the Middle Ages:. The oldest transcribed text about lasagna appears in 1282 in the Memoriali Bolognesi ("Bolognesi Memorials"), in...
