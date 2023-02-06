ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member

PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood continues to work toward affordable housing

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lack of affordable housing can affect all segments of society. That includes barriers for low-income families to move into a community, as well as senior residents priced out of their homes due to increasing property taxes. For years, Lakewood officials have been concerned about the issue, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Chamber of Commerce members receive awards

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Each year, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce holds an awards luncheon to honor chamber members for various projects, commitments or qualities. This year, 140 of the 438 chamber members attended the luncheon Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center. After Executive Director Angela Barth shared opening remarks, 18 new members were introduced, new board members were recognized and the annual awards were announced.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing

I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

60 degrees is in Cleveland’s forecast for Thursday; something increasingly common for early February

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hang up your winter jacket for the day. Thursday’s high temperature is forecasted to be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While it may seem unseasonably warm for Cleveland winter - which it is - the reality is that the first 10 days of February have begun seeing 60-degree days with some relative frequency, a look back over a half-century shows.
CLEVELAND, OH
