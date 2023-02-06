Read full article on original website
Beachwood council approves new pickleball courts, community gardens and pool furniture; new basketball court also to come
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Those who visit the city’s Family Aquatic Center might enjoy the surroundings a little more this summer as City Council voted Monday (Feb. 6) to purchase new outdoor furniture for the concession area. The purchase came at the same meeting council agreed to fund a large-scale...
City seeks ideas to make use of former Watterson-Lake school site in Gordon Square neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former site of a school in the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side is now an opportunity to create a community hub that could include affordable housing or new green space. The city of Cleveland earlier this month put out a request for proposals...
Late-night lawnmowing requires Parma Heights city council to tweak noise ordinance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, Parma Heights city council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning...
Emergency culvert repair requires street closure in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Emergency construction on a failing storm culvert under Donna Rae Drive will require the popular cut-through street to be closed next week. “This was not a scheduled repair,” Seven Hills Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “The service department discovered the situation during routine work late in 2022.
Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
West Branch Malts closes, but distilling business forges ahead
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – West Branch Malts has shut down its malting business, but owner Randy Thatcher’s distilling business will continue. Thatcher said he and accountants took a hard look at the numbers, with the result being that the financial future of the Brunswick malt house wasn’t bright.
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Lakewood continues to work toward affordable housing
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lack of affordable housing can affect all segments of society. That includes barriers for low-income families to move into a community, as well as senior residents priced out of their homes due to increasing property taxes. For years, Lakewood officials have been concerned about the issue, which...
New rental car fee will fund relocation of rental center back to Cleveland Hopkins airport main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city plans to assess a new fee on visitors who rent cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and will use the money to relocate the car rental facility back to the main airport campus. The fee has not been set. But it will be between...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce members receive awards
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Each year, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce holds an awards luncheon to honor chamber members for various projects, commitments or qualities. This year, 140 of the 438 chamber members attended the luncheon Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center. After Executive Director Angela Barth shared opening remarks, 18 new members were introduced, new board members were recognized and the annual awards were announced.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing
I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
Cleveland Heights officials plan further safety measures after two pedestrians struck and killed in Cedar-Lee District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In the wake of two pedestrians being struck by cars and killed on Lee Road within 18 days of one another, city officials are calling for additional traffic safety measures. Both residents were legally crossing the street in the Cedar-Lee District, the most recent being 22-year-old...
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
60 degrees is in Cleveland’s forecast for Thursday; something increasingly common for early February
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hang up your winter jacket for the day. Thursday’s high temperature is forecasted to be 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While it may seem unseasonably warm for Cleveland winter - which it is - the reality is that the first 10 days of February have begun seeing 60-degree days with some relative frequency, a look back over a half-century shows.
