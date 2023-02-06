Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
Yardbarker
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
UFC 284 'Embedded,' No. 2: Check out Alexander Volkanovski's 'hardest session' in training
The UFC is back with its second pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 284 takes place Saturday (Sunday locally) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
UFC 284 broadcast set: New commentary team debuts with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier not on call
The second numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 284 on Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Jr. To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Boxing Match On April 1
Roy Jones Jr. still feels that he has some fight left in him. The 54-year-old will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout will headline a pay-per-view card promoted by UFC welterweight...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘What’s he going to do in the standup with Islam?’
The third episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski going to work with his wrestling training, Islam Makhachev’s coach touting his standup skills, Josh Emmett promising to take Yair Rodriguez into deep waters, Randy Brown and his team getting loose, Yair Rodriguez talking about his dream of fighting in Australia, and more.
Dana White Responds To Islam Makhachev's Criticism Of UFC 284 Promotion: "He Doesn't Know Anything"
UFC President Dana White fired back at lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, over his recent comments sharing his disappointment with the promotion of his matchup against reigning featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski, this weekend at UFC 284 in Australia. White spoke with Jim Rome on his show Tuesday and addressed Makhachev's critiques...
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA schedule for 2023: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Ben Henderson on tap
Bellator MMA presents the sequel to an all-time great fight and kicks off another Grand Prix. Bellator has four events on the schedule in the aftermath of their CBS debut, which saw Ryan Bader retain his heavyweight crown in stopping the legendary Fedor Emelianenko for a second time. Yaroslov Amosov...
theScore
Volkanovski open to potential McGregor title fight
Alexander Volkanovski could see a matchup with UFC star Conor McGregor down the road if the latter defeats Michael Chandler in his return bout. The current featherweight champion, Volkanovski has an opportunity to become a title holder in two divisions if he can defeat Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Should he do that, Volkanovski says a McGregor victory over Chandler could make the MMA star a potential opponent in the future.
Dan Hooker Forced to Withdraw from UFC 285 Due to Injury, Missing Bout Against Jalin Turner
Injury woes for Dan Hooker, out of the upcoming bout against Jalin Turner. Dan Hooker’s much-anticipated bout against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 has been derailed after the lightweight fighter suffered a hand injury during training. The news of Hooker’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the change in the fight card.
Javier Mendez: Islam Makhachev will clear out lightweight, then go after welterweight title
Javier Mendez absolutely sees Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight in the future. Lightweight champion Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284
It’s champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night’s event is headlined by the two undisputed
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
Comments / 0