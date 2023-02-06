ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut

Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’

Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley

Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘What’s he going to do in the standup with Islam?’

The third episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski going to work with his wrestling training, Islam Makhachev’s coach touting his standup skills, Josh Emmett promising to take Yair Rodriguez into deep waters, Randy Brown and his team getting loose, Yair Rodriguez talking about his dream of fighting in Australia, and more.
theScore

Volkanovski open to potential McGregor title fight

Alexander Volkanovski could see a matchup with UFC star Conor McGregor down the road if the latter defeats Michael Chandler in his return bout. The current featherweight champion, Volkanovski has an opportunity to become a title holder in two divisions if he can defeat Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Should he do that, Volkanovski says a McGregor victory over Chandler could make the MMA star a potential opponent in the future.
MiddleEasy

Dan Hooker Forced to Withdraw from UFC 285 Due to Injury, Missing Bout Against Jalin Turner

Injury woes for Dan Hooker, out of the upcoming bout against Jalin Turner. Dan Hooker’s much-anticipated bout against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 has been derailed after the lightweight fighter suffered a hand injury during training. The news of Hooker’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the change in the fight card.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Javier Mendez: Islam Makhachev will clear out lightweight, then go after welterweight title

Javier Mendez absolutely sees Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight in the future. Lightweight champion Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

