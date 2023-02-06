Read full article on original website
'Serious consequences': 10-year-old accused of making false reports to use gun at North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 10-year-old was arrested on Monday after the North Port Police Department was notified of threats being made to a local school. Over the weekend, the agency explained it was alerted about a fourth-grade student at Toledo Blade Elementary who was "recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school."
Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
Law enforcement continues search for Parrish Community High School suspect
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats which were unfounded. According to Sheriff...
Arcadia Police thanks community for leading them to teen suspect in DeSoto County Fair shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police with some big news. They had made an arrest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez. Police say a 15-year-old boy who pulled the trigger was taken into custody at his uncle’s home around 9:30 Wednesday morning. “We actually conducted a...
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to install metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
Fort Myers man on loose after leaving courthouse following kidnapping conviction
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is on the loose after he left the courtroom and did not return following a kidnapping conviction. A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Therbert Tyrone Sweet. Sweet was found guilty as charged following his involvement in...
Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. Now, Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation. It’s the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.
Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in...
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced. “In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.
One person sent to hospital after fight in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fight between two people Wednesday morning in downtown Fort Myers sent one person to the hospital, authorities said. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Hendry Street and Main Street. Our crew on scene saw Fort Myers police talking to witnesses to find...
2 seriously injured in Estero crash on I-75
ESTERO, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at mile marker 121. According to Estero Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash involving three passengers on Monday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts. The cause of the crash is under investigation at...
Missing Bradenton man is found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
