PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to install metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.

PARRISH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO