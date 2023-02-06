ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting. Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to install metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. Now, Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation. It’s the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced. “In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 seriously injured in Estero crash on I-75

ESTERO, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at mile marker 121. According to Estero Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash involving three passengers on Monday. Two people were transported as trauma alerts. The cause of the crash is under investigation at...
ESTERO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton man is found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy