Creston teen injured in a rollover accident
(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reports Three Arrests
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests on Tuesday. *Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Council Bluffs on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violating his probation. Authorities held Schleip on a $10,000 bond. *Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Charles Harvilicz of Jefferson, Iowa, on Tuesday following...
Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection
ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
Waukee Hy-Vee robbery suspect is in custody
(Waukee, Iowa) – Detectives with the Waukee Police Department have apprehended a suspect in the Wednesday morning attempted robbery of a grocery store. Authorities say Mark Doyle was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon, in Clive. His arrest took place with assistance from the Clive and Urbandale Police Departments. Mr. Doyle will be charged with Robbery 2nd Degree in connection to the incident in Waukee.
Davenport sentencing to be held Monday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Sentencing for an Atlantic man facing five felony charges in connection with a Sept., 2022 incident, will take place next week. According to online court records, 54-year-old Edward Allen Davenport waived his rights and through his attorney, entered a written plea of guilty to the charges on February 1st.
Atlantic man arrested on warrants for narcotics related offenses
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Gage Mundorf, of Atlantic, on January 27th on several warrants for controlled substance and narcotics related offenses. Mundorf was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. All criminal charges...
Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity
ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
Search for a missing Central Iowa man continues
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Authorities in central Iowa are asking for your help in locating a Des Moines man went missing early Monday morning (Feb. 6, 2023), and who may be experiencing medical issues. Des Moines Police say 76-year-old Alan Wayne Conley left his north Des Moines home at around 2-a.m. Monday. Conley was driving a metallic beige/tan 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with damage on the passenger side. The vehicle has Iowa license plate ESF 376. The rear plate was being held on by a green bungee cord, according to family and friends. There is also a dent on the back bumper and a sticker that may be a Harley Davidson logo.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and a theft incident. Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Ray Faris of Mount Ayr Friday following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Industrial Parkway. Officers charged Faris with driving while suspended, cited, and released. Officers arrested 50-year-old Chad Leroy Benge of Orient...
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
Adair County Sheriff reports 3 arrests
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports three recent arrests. At around 11:54-p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3rd, Police in Adair arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright, of Boone, following a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer with no tail lights. The car was pulled over on 5th Street in Adair, while the vehicle was turning onto the I-80 westbound on-ramp.
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
Suspect in deadly Starts Right Here waives right to appear in court
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects involved in the deadly Starts Right Here shooting waived his right to appear in court Tuesday morning. Bravon Tukes faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Documents show that Tukes drove the getaway car for Preston Walls after that deadly shooting on...
Three Des Moines Residents Plead Guilty to Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, Iowa) – An investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, has resulted in the arrest of three Des Moines residents. Authorities say 52-year-old Lavona Lopez, 29-year-old Dario Ovelry, and 28-year-old Ashly Overly, all pled guilty to one count Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (a Class D Felony).
Essex home damaged in weekend house fire
(Essex) -- Fire crews battled a large house fire in Essex Sunday afternoon. That's according to Essex Fire Chief Todd Franks, who tells KMA News his fire department was dispatched shortly after 3:55 p.m. to 602 North Avenue in Essex. Franks says a report came in from the Shenandoah Police Department of heavy smoke from the property's residential structure.
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But...
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
Sewage overflows to Turkey Creek in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, IOWA – Anita city officials notified the Iowa DNR Field Office staff this morning regarding a sewage overflow near 203 Michigan Avenue. The overflow was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The overflow occurred at a manhole about 75 yards north of 203 Michigan Avenue after a sewer...
