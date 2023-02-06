(Des Moines, Iowa) – Authorities in central Iowa are asking for your help in locating a Des Moines man went missing early Monday morning (Feb. 6, 2023), and who may be experiencing medical issues. Des Moines Police say 76-year-old Alan Wayne Conley left his north Des Moines home at around 2-a.m. Monday. Conley was driving a metallic beige/tan 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with damage on the passenger side. The vehicle has Iowa license plate ESF 376. The rear plate was being held on by a green bungee cord, according to family and friends. There is also a dent on the back bumper and a sticker that may be a Harley Davidson logo.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO