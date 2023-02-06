Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Man arrested in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department arrested a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on January 17, 2023. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Bonansinga Drive around 8 p.m. No one was injured. On February 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Aaron...
theproxyreport.com
UPDATE | Woman arrested, charged with fatal stabbing in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (WESTERN COURIER/NEWS3) – Police have arrested and charged Portia Garrison, 28, with the stabbing death of Rickey Haymer, 27, which occurred Feb. 7. Garrison was charged with first degree murder and is being held at McDonough County Jail. Macomb Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of...
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
khqa.com
Griggsville man sentenced after pleading guilty to arson
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Griggsville man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to three counts of arson related to fires set last year at Lynch’s Livestock in Pike County, Ill. Travis D. McDonald was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit...
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
See if Quincy, Illinois Police Have Recovered Some of Your Stuff
It's like the lost and found, but in a police kind of way. The Quincy, Illinois Police Department recently shared that they've recovered some items which remain unclaimed. Is it possible that they have some of your stuff? Here's how to find out. A few days ago, the Quincy Police...
khqa.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
khqa.com
Hannibal man facing drug charges after traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man, who was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Friday, is facing drug related charges. A deputy with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a Mercury SUV on State Highway 106 in Hull, Pike County, Illinois, around 1:53 p.m.
lewispnj.com
LaBelle House Fire
Several fire departments and other emergency departments including the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a house fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle on Feb. 1. Thankfully the owner Dwight Clay was not home and he is okay. The home was a total loss. The family created a...
Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident
A western Illinois couple died in an apparent ice fishing accident after being pulled from a farm pond by a sheriff's deputy, police said.
khqa.com
Man killed in crash near New London
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A driver was killed on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Ralls County, Mo. The wreck happened around 5 a.m. when James Sarlo was driving his Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ralls Route F about 5.5 miles southwest of New London. Sarlo's car...
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department takes 13-year-old boy into custody after stolen vehicle located
NEBO, Ill. — A 13-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl in reference to a suspicious vehicle left in a field.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
wlds.com
Adams Co. Judge’s Trial Date Before IL Courts Commission Likely Being Set in March
The trial date for for Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission is going to be set next month. Muddy Rivers News reports that on Thursday last week, attorneys on both sides of Adrian’s case pushed for a November trial date because of ongoing conflicts of scheduling. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint on June 17th last year against Adrian after he vacated the conviction of then-18 year old Drew Clinton in a felony criminal sexual assault case in October 2021. Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney later removed Adrian from presiding over criminal cases on January 13th last year in the fallout of that decision.
khqa.com
Verbal agreement reached on 3rd recycle drop-off site
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The city of Quincy says they'll be ready when drop-off recycling starts next month. The Quincy City Council heard from Public Works Director Jeff Conte Monday night, who said that the city would have all three sites ready on March 1 when drop-off recycling is set to begin.
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
