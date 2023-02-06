ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wpsdlocal6.com

Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East

PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
PEORIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Illinois U.S. representative boycotting State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC — Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced that she will not be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Miller says she is boycotting the State of the Union in protest of "Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people." Miller...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway's last race in October

Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey. ...
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
newsnationnow.com

Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study

(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success

While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service

Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
ILLINOIS STATE

