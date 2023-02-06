Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
khqa.com
Illinois U.S. representative boycotting State of the Union
WASHINGTON, DC — Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15) announced that she will not be attending President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Miller says she is boycotting the State of the Union in protest of "Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people." Miller...
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway's last race in October
Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey. ...
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
newsnationnow.com
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
advantagenews.com
Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success
While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
khqa.com
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
legalnews.com
NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
