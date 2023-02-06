Read full article on original website
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Porterville Recorder
Twins, Correa decide he'll skip WBC with wife due next month
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more
We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
FOX Sports
Should Astros' Jeremy Pena be in the Almost Elite Shortstop tier? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Shortstops and have San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts and Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette in The Almost Elite Tier. Do you agree?
Will the Twins trust their rotation more in 2023?
Coming into this offseason, one of the Minnesota Twins’ main objectives was to bolster the team’s starting pitching. It’s been an area of focus for the Twins every offseason in recent memory.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Valdez Skipping World Baseball Classic To Focus On Astros
Framber Valdez was advised by new general manager Dana Brown on decision to skip World Baseball Classic.
Padres spring training primer: Infielders
Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to the Padres' spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz., by Feb. 13, with the rest of the roster trickling in over the next week ahead of the first full-squad workout on Feb. 21.
Clayton News Daily
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused...
Clayton News Daily
Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player...
