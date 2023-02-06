ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

Twins, Correa decide he'll skip WBC with wife due next month

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more

We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player...
WASHINGTON STATE

