Avalanche Livid by Penguins’ Jeff Carter Hit on Cale Makar
The Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with an OTW, but it wasn't without a little controversy.
NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night
The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Clayton News Daily
Trade principals set to face ex-teams as Isles, Canucks clash
Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier, the key figures in a Jan. 30 trade between the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks, will face off against their former teams on Thursday in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders were off on Wednesday after earning their fourth straight win on Tuesday, a 4-0...
Clayton News Daily
Knights hope for continued success on dads' trip to Minnesota
After sputtering into their bye week and the All-Star break, the Vegas Golden Knights pulled out their secret weapon. The Knights, who had lost four in a row on the road and seven of their eight previous games, returned from their nine-day break with a 5-1 victory at Nashville on Tuesday in the first half of their two-game dads trip.
Clayton News Daily
Rangers edge Canucks for third straight win
Chris Kreider scored his 250th career goal, Filip Chytil tied a career high by scoring in his fifth straight game and the host New York Rangers held on for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. New York improved to 4-0-1 in its past five games and...
Clayton News Daily
Devils star Jack Hughes (upper body) is week-to-week
New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes will sit out Thursday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken and is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff announced. Hughes collected two goals and an assist in New Jersey's 5-4 overtime victory versus the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. He did not...
Clayton News Daily
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
Stanley Cup champion Avalanche steadily returning to health
Had his coach been watching, this might have made for an anxious moment: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar catching an edge and falling in the fastest skater contest.Jared Bednar wasn't tuned in, though, and had no idea what happened in the skills contest over All-Star weekend. Only that Makar emerged from his crash into the boards just fine.These days, things are definitely looking up for the Stanley Cup champions on the injury front. Defenseman Bowen Byram returns to the lineup, along with forward Valeri Nichushkin. Defenseman Josh Manson is creeping closer to a return. Same for captain Gabriel Landeskog, who's...
Yardbarker
Kris Letang’s Performance Continues To Boost Penguins
PITTSBURGH - To think just this past offseason, there were people saying the Pittsburgh Penguins should leave guys like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in the dust and let them test free agency. The Penguins have gotten an outstanding season out of both players through 2022-23, but it’s been a...
NHL rumors: Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi trade talks heating up
The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?. NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote...
Clayton News Daily
Flames D Rasmus Andersson 'doing well' after being hit by car
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was released from a Detroit-area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday evening. The team said he had a "full battery of tests" before his release. "Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames...
Volatile Casey DeSmith Stands Tall in Penguins OTW
The Pittsburgh Penguins were flat for a majority of the night, but Casey DeSmith put on his best performance of the year.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break
The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
