Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Clayton News Daily

Trade principals set to face ex-teams as Isles, Canucks clash

Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier, the key figures in a Jan. 30 trade between the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks, will face off against their former teams on Thursday in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders were off on Wednesday after earning their fourth straight win on Tuesday, a 4-0...
ELMONT, NY
Clayton News Daily

Knights hope for continued success on dads' trip to Minnesota

After sputtering into their bye week and the All-Star break, the Vegas Golden Knights pulled out their secret weapon. The Knights, who had lost four in a row on the road and seven of their eight previous games, returned from their nine-day break with a 5-1 victory at Nashville on Tuesday in the first half of their two-game dads trip.
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Rangers edge Canucks for third straight win

Chris Kreider scored his 250th career goal, Filip Chytil tied a career high by scoring in his fifth straight game and the host New York Rangers held on for a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. New York improved to 4-0-1 in its past five games and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Devils star Jack Hughes (upper body) is week-to-week

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes will sit out Thursday's game against the visiting Seattle Kraken and is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff announced. Hughes collected two goals and an assist in New Jersey's 5-4 overtime victory versus the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. He did not...
NEWARK, NJ
Clayton News Daily

Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Denver

Stanley Cup champion Avalanche steadily returning to health

Had his coach been watching, this might have made for an anxious moment: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar catching an edge and falling in the fastest skater contest.Jared Bednar wasn't tuned in, though, and had no idea what happened in the skills contest over All-Star weekend. Only that Makar emerged from his crash into the boards just fine.These days, things are definitely looking up for the Stanley Cup champions on the injury front. Defenseman Bowen Byram returns to the lineup, along with forward Valeri Nichushkin. Defenseman Josh Manson is creeping closer to a return. Same for captain Gabriel Landeskog, who's...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kris Letang’s Performance Continues To Boost Penguins

PITTSBURGH - To think just this past offseason, there were people saying the Pittsburgh Penguins should leave guys like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in the dust and let them test free agency. The Penguins have gotten an outstanding season out of both players through 2022-23, but it’s been a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Clayton News Daily

Flames D Rasmus Andersson 'doing well' after being hit by car

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was released from a Detroit-area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday evening. The team said he had a "full battery of tests" before his release. "Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames...
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups

When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Denver

Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break

The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
PITTSBURGH, PA

