Read full article on original website
Related
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
California Mountain Lion Slaughters 27 Lambs but Did Not Eat a Single One
Mountain lions are a protected species in California.
Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'
"All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all," one local resident.
Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch
Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
White dog nicknamed ‘Ghost’ ran with pack of coyotes who raised him in Nevada desert
Animal rescuers removed Ghost from the wild when he started walking with a severe limp.
Some Believe Giant Wolves Still Roam Alaska
The cryptid versus surviving extinct species debate continues.
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
Man Rescues Moose Trapped in Wire Fence With His Bare Hands
A couple from British Columbia were in their car when they spotted the animal in trouble near Lake Thirsk.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Wolf Pack Corner a Snow Leopard in Tense Turf War
Snow leopards have adapted to survive in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. Their enormous black rosettes and thick white-gray coat fit in nicely with Asia’s high, rugged mountains. These cats are regularly alluded to as the “ghost of the mountains” due to their spectacular natural...
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds
For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona
Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for survival
SILVA JARDIM, Brazil (AP) — In a small lab nestled in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, researchers with gloved hands and masked faces cradle four tiny golden monkeys so a veterinarian can delicately slide a needle under the thin skin of each sedated animal’s belly. The next morning, biologist Andréia Martins brings them to the precise spot where they were caught. She opens the wire cages and the monkeys dart out, hopping to a tree or the ground, ascending the canopy and regrouping as a family. They...
WATCH: Stealthy Leopard Absolutely Wrecks Impala From Treetops
Leopards are one of the most badass wildlife animals on Earth. They routinely display some of the most impressive hunting prowess in the animal kingdom each time they dart out of a tree toward an impala, wrestle a wildebeest, or run down a warthog. Leopards specialize in nighttime ambush hunting. They hunt using trees and bushes as cover whenever possible, and their spotted fur helps them blend in and remain camouflaged.
Roads, pet dogs and power lines pose hidden threat to Africa’s tiny primates
Roads, power lines, and pet dogs are taking a much bigger toll on primates in South Africa, according to a pair of forensic studies.The country is home to five species of primates, including greater and southern lesser bushbabies. These primates spend most of their lives in trees, and some are so small they can fit in the palm of your hand. Scientists at the South African Lajuma Research Centre analysed hundreds of cases in which primates had been killed on roads or around power lines across the country. In a companion paper, the researchers explored the growing risk pet...
Baboon With Medical Condition Spawns Tales of Cryptid
It's easy to see how urban legends can be born.
Comments / 0